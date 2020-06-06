Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Borussia Dortmund vs Hertha Berlin BSC Dream11 Team Prediction Bundesliga – Football Tips For Today's Match DOR vs HER at Signal Iduna Park: In one of the highly-awaited clash of Bundesliga 2019-20, Borussia Dortmund will take on Hertha Berlin BSC in the Matchday 30 round of fixtures at the Signal Iduna Park on super Saturday. The Bundesliga will kick-off at 10 PM IST. With 60 points against their name, Borussia Dortmund presently occupy the second spot on the league table while Hertha Berlin are ninth in the league.

Dortmund are coming into this contest on the back of a 6-1 resounding win over Paderborn in their previous game. They will be keen on carrying on that dominant form in the next game as well. Dortmund want to narrow down the seven-point cushion that Bayern Munich have right at the top. Meanwhile, Hertha Berlin are also coming into this match on the back of 2-0 win versus Augsburg. Hertha Berlin are ninth in the league with 38 points on board and will be eyeing a point if not more against a quality opponent. The live TV or online broadcast of the Bundesliga football game will available on Star Sports Select 2/HD in India.

Kick-Off Time: The Bundesliga 2020 match between Borussia Dortmund and Hertha Berlin BSC will start at 10 PM IST (June 6).

Venue: Signal Iduna Park

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- R Jarstein

Defenders- A Hakimi, M Akanji, M Hummels, M Plattenhardt

Midfielders- M Dahoud, R Gurreiro, P Skjelbred, V Darida

Forwards- J Sancho (VC), T Hazard (C)

DOR vs HER Probable Playing XIs

Borussia Dortmund: Burki, Piszczek, Can, Akanji, Hakimi, Witsel, Delaney, Guerreiro, Sancho, Hazard, Brandt.

Hertha Berlin: Jarstein, Pekarik, Boyata, Torunarigha, Mittelstädt, Skjelbred, Grujic, Lukebakio, Darida, Dilrosun, Ibisevic.

DOR vs HER SQUADS

Borussia Dortmund: Roman Burki, Marwin Hitz, Eric Oelschlagel, Luca Unbehaun, Mats Hummels, Lukasz Piszczek, Marcel Schmelzer, Nico Schulz, Achraf Hakimi, Manuel Akanji, Dan-Axel Zagadou, Leonardo Balerdi, Mateu Morey, Axel Witsel, Emre Can, Marco Reus, Julian Brandt, Raphael Guerreiro, Thorgan Hazard, Thomas Delaney, Mahmoud Dahoud, Giovanni Reyna, Tobias Raschl, Mario Gotze, Jadon Sancho, Erling Haaland

Hertha Berlin: Thomas Kraft, Dennis Smarsch, Rune Jarstein, Peter Pekarik, Karim Rekik, Lukas Klünter, Maximilian Mittelstädt, Dedryck Boyata, Marvin Plattenhardt, Jordan Torunarigha, Florian Baak, Per Skjelbred, Niklas Stark, Vladimir Darida, Marko Grujic, Javairo Dilrosun, Santiago Ascacibar, Arne Maier, Pal Dardai, Dodi Lukebakio, Julian Albrecht, Lazar Samardzic, Krzysztof Piatek, Salomon Kalou, Alexander Esswein, Pascal Köpke, Vedad Ibisevic, Matheus Cunha,HER vs UNN Dream11 prediction – Union Berlin squad Marius Wolf, Jessic Ngankam, Muhammed Kiprit.

