Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Borussia Dortmund vs FC Mainz Dream11 Team Prediction Bundesliga – Football Tips For Today’s Match DOR vs MAZ at Signal Iduna Park: In one of the most-awaited Bundesliga 2019-20 clashes, Borussia Dortmund will host FC Mainz in an exciting encounter at the Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund on Wednesday late night (June 18 – Thursday in India). The Bundesliga 2019-20 DOR vs MAZ clash will kick-off at 12 AM IST. Dortmund are currently on the second spot in the table with 66 points against their name. Dortmund have managed to win 20 out of the 31 games played in the season so far, played six draws, and lost five matches. They won 1-0 against Dusseldorf in their last Bundesliga clash. Also Read - AVL vs SHF Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2019-20- Captain, Vice-Captain And Football Tips For Today's Aston Villa vs Sheffield United Football Match at Villa Park 10.30 PM IST

On the other hand, FC Mainz, are currently placed on the 15th position in the league standings. Mainz have managed to bank a total of 31 points in the league so far with nine wins to their name while suffered 18 losses and played four draws. They lost 0-1 in their last Bundesliga clash against Augsburg. The live TV or online broadcast of the Bundesliga football game will available on Star Sports Select 2/HD in India. Also Read - FRK vs SCH Dream11 Team Prediction Bundesliga 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips For Eintracht Frankfurt vs Schalke 04 Today's Football Match at Commerzbank-Arena 10.30PM IST

Kick-Off Time: The Bundesliga 2020 match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Mainz will start at 12 AM IST (June 18). Also Read - FSL vs ULM Dream11 Team Prediction Basketball Bundesliga 2020: Captain, Fantasy Basketball Tips For Today's Fraport Skyliners vs Ratiopharm Ulm Match at Audi Dome, Munich 8 PM IST June 17

Venue: Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: F Muller

Defenders: L Piszczek, M Hummels, A Hakimi (VC)

Midfielders: J Brandt, R Guerreiro, P Kunde, L Oztunali

Forwards: J Sancho (C), T Hazard, K Onisiwo

DOR vs MAZ Probable Playing XIs

Borussia Dortmund: Burki; Akanji, Hummels, Piszczek; Guerreiro, Can, Witsel, Hakimi; Sancho, Brandt; Hazard.

FC Mainz: Muller; Brosinski, Niakhate, Juste, Baku; Onisiwo, Latza, Kunde, Oztunali; Quaison; Mateta.

DOR vs MAZ SQUADS

Borussia Dortmund: Roman Burki, Marwin Hitz, Eric Oelschlagel, Luca Unbehaun, Mats Hummels, Lukasz Piszczek, Marcel Schmelzer, Nico Schulz, Achraf Hakimi, Manuel Akanji, Dan-Axel Zagadou, Leonardo Balerdi, Mateu Morey, Axel Witsel, Emre Can, Marco Reus, Julian Brandt, Raphael Guerreiro, Thorgan Hazard, Thomas Delaney, Mahmoud Dahoud, Giovanni Reyna, Tobias Raschl, Mario Gotze, Jadon Sancho, Erling Haaland.

FC Mainz: Robin Zentner, Florian Muller, Omer Hanin, Finn Dahmen, Jeffrey Bruma, Moussa Niakhate, Jeremiah St-Juste, Daniel Brosinski, Ridle Baku, Aaron Martin, Alexander Hack, Ronael Pierre-Gabriel, Jonathan Meier, Phillipp Mwene, Stefan Bell, Levin Oztunali, Jean-Paul Boetius, Pierre Kunde, Leandro Barreiro, Edimilson Fernandes, Danny Latza, Niklas Tauer, Merveille Papela, Taiwo Awoniyi, Florian Niederlechner, Robin Quaison, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Karim Onisiwo, Adam Szalai, Ji Dong-Won, Jonathan Burkardt, Cyrill Akono.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ DOR Dream11 Team/ MAZ Dream11 Team/ Borussia Dortmund Dream11 Team/ FC Mainz Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Football Tips and more.