Double blow for Team India after Virat Kohli ruled out of ODI series vs Afghanistan, Rohit Sharma set to…

Mumbai Indians opener Rohit Sharma was ruled out nearly a month in the middle of the IPL 2026 due to a hamstring injury.

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Rohit Sharma had injured his hamstring in IPL 2026 match vs RCB on April 12. (Photo: IANS)

India vs Afghanistan 2026 ODIs: Team India are set to suffer a huge double blow as two former India captains – Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma – are set to be ruled out of the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan beginning in Dharamshala on June 13. Virat Kohli has been ruled out with a hamstring injury after tearing his distal semimembranosus tendon in the IPL 2026 final.

Mumbai Indians opener Rohit Sharma’s participation is also looking doubtful at the moment, according to various media reports. Rohit was ruled out of IPL 2026 for nearly one month after injuring his hamstring in the IPL 2026 match vs Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 12. He ended up playing only 9 matches for MI in IPL 2026 season.

According to a report in Indian Express newspaper, the BCCI selectors are set to take a call on Rohit Sharma’s availability for ODI series vs Afghanistan when they meet to select the squads for the T20I series against Ireland and England and the Asian Games 2026 in September.

“The opener, despite struggling with a hamstring injury and missing a fair portion of Mumbai Indians fixtures, has been included in India’s ODI squad. But as mentioned by chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar, his availability depends on him clearing the fitness test. As things stand, there hasn’t been an update on Rohit’s fitness test and he hasn’t reported at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence yet,” the Indian Express report stated

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Yashasvi Jaiswal could replace Rohit Sharma in ODI squad

While the name of Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad has emerged as possible replacement of Kohli in the ODI series against Afghanistan, there are suggestions that Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai opener Yashasvi Jaiswal could be in line to replace Rohit Sharma in the ODI squad.

Jaiswal scored 427 runs in 16 matches for RR in the IPL 2026 season at a strike-rate of 152.5 with 3 fifties. He has turned out in 4 ODI matches for Team India so far and scored 171 runs with a top-score of 116 not out against South Africa in his last appearance.

In nine IPL matches this year, Rohit has scored 283 runs at an average of 35.37 and a strike rate of 1576.22, including two fifties and a best score of 84. He retired from T20I cricket after the T20 World Cup 2024 title win as a captain and from Tests last year in May ahead of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle.

His last assignment as an ODI captain was an ICC Champions Trophy win back in March 2025, including a match-wining 76 against New Zealand in the final. He ended the last year as India’s second-highest run-getter with 650 runs in 14 matches and innings at an average of 50.00 and a strike rate of 100.46, with a best score of 121 not out. But against New Zealand earlier this year, Rohit’s returns were poor as he only managed 61 runs in three innings with a best score of 25.