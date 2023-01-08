Doug Bracewell Replaces Matt Henry In New Zealand ODI Squad For Pakistan, India Series

Matt Henry suffered an abdominal strain on the final day of the second Test in Karachi against Pakistan, with the injury requiring two to four weeks of rest and rehabilitation.

Doug Bracewell. (Image: Twitter/ICC)

Karachi: All-rounder Doug Bracewell has replaced injured Matt Henry, who has been ruled out of New Zealand’s ODI squads against Pakistan and India.

Bracewell was last seen in New Zealand colours against Netherlands at home in April previous year. A bowling all-rounder by trait, Bracewell has been in good form in the domestic circut for Central Stag.

“Doug is a quality bowler with a lot of experience and we feel his skills best complement the bowling mix we already have in the squads for Pakistan and India. He has experience across all three formats at the international level, has experience in the subcontinent, and has already shown his range of skills this season,” Kiwi head coach Gary Stead was quoted as saying.

Stead expressed sympathy for Henry, who picked up the injury on the final day of a hard-fought Test in Karachi.

“Matt has been one of the leaders of our ODI attack for several years and I know he’s disappointed to be missing out because of injury. With important home series coming up, it’s vital he has time to recover properly over the coming weeks,” he said.

The ODI Series against Pakistan starts in Karachi on Monday, while the ODI Series against India starts on January 18 in Hyderabad.

Revised New Zealand ODI squad:

Kane Williamson (c) (Pakistan ODIs only), Tom Latham (captain – India ODIs), Finn Allen, Doug Bracewell, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman (India ODIs only), Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy (India ODI’s only), Lockie Ferguson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (Pakistan ODIs only), Blair Tickner.