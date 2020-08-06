Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Dubai Pulse Secure vs Ajman Alubond Dream11 Team Prediction Emirates D10 Tournament – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's DPS vs AAD at Dubai International Cricket Stadium: In an exciting clash of Emirates D10 tournament on Thursday evening, Dubai Pulse Secure will take on Ajman Alubond at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium – August 6 in India. The Emirates D10 tournament DPS vs AAD match will start at 7.30 PM IST. Both teams are in the bottom half of the table with two wins apiece at the time of writing. While the ECB Blues and Sharjah Bukhatir have already sealed their places in the semifinal, there is still one spot up for grabs.

Both Ajman and Dubai need a win to keep their title aspirations alive, which makes for a thrilling contest.

The corresponding fixture between the two sides saw Dubai Pulse Secure get the better of Ajman, although a much more competitive game seems to be on the cards this time round.

TOSS – The toss between Dubai Pulse Secure and Ajman Alubond will take place at 7 PM (IST).

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Adnaan Khan

Batsmen: Shafaqat Ali (C), Faisal Amin, Saqib Manshad

All-rounders: F. Nawaz, Z. Farid, H. Arshad, A. Hamza

Bowlers: Imran Haider, Mohammad Azhar, Nasir Aziz

DPS vs AAD Probable Playing XIs

Dubai Pulse Secure: F Nawaz, A Khan, F Sheikh, F Tariq, R Gull, F Amin, U Munir, S Ali, I Haider, M Rashid and U Hafeez.

Ajman Alubond: A Shakoor, S Singh, S Sandeep, S Tariq, S Manshad, Z Farid, A Mirza, H Arshad, A Hamza, N Aziz and M Azhar.

DPS vs AAD Squads

Dubai Pulse Secure: Aagam Shah, Abdul Rehman, Adnaan Khan, Mohammad Rashid, Rahman Gull, Faisal Amin, Faizan Sheikh, Ibthisam Sait, Imran Haider, Fahad Al Hashmi, Fahad Nawaz, Fahad Tariq, Shafaqat Ali, Umar Hafeez and Usman Munir.

Ajman Alubond: Abdul Shakoor, Ali Mirza, Ameer Hamza, Amjad Gul Khan, Anand Kumar, Asif Mumtaz, Omer Farooq, Safeer Tariq, Nasir Aziz, Sandeep Sandy, Sapandee Singh, Saqib Manshad, Shareef Asadullah, Syed Haider Shah, Hamad Arshad, Mohammad Azhar and Zawar Farid.

