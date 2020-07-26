Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Dubai Pulse Secure vs Sharjah Bukhatir XI Dream11 Team Prediction Emirates D10 Tournament – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s DPS vs SBK at ICC Academy Cricket Ground: In an exciting Emirates D10 League 2020 match on super Sunday, Dubai Pulse Secure will take on Sharjah Bukhatir at the ICC Academy Cricket Ground in Dubai – July 26. The Emirates D10 Tournament DPS vs SBK will begin at 9.30 PM IST. Dubai and Sharjah are among the strongest teams in the competition and should pose a stiff challenge to each other. While Sharjah gave ECB Blues a run for their money on Saturday, Dubai Pulse is currently unbeaten with one win and a tie to its name. Both teams look evenly matched paper with nothing to separate the two sides. The tournament will be played between July 24 and August 7. A total of 34 matches will be played in the UAE T10 League with three matches taking place on one day. Also Read - LEI vs MUN Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2019-20: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Football Tips For Today's Leicester City vs Manchester United Match Predicted XIs at King Power Stadium 8.30 PM IST July 26

TOSS – The toss between Dubai Pulse Secure and Sharjah Bukhatir XI will take place at 9 PM (IST).

Time: 9.30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy Cricket Ground

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: F. Ahmed

Batsmen: F. Amin (C), F. Sheikh, U. Ali, K. Shah

All-rounders: F. Nawaz, R. Mani (VC), A. Anwaar

Bowlers: I. Haider, G. Gopalakrishnan, S. Ramesh

DPS vs SBK Probable Playing XIs

Dubai Pulse Secure: F Nawaz, A Khan, F Sheikh, F Amin, R Gull, I Sait, S Ali, F Tariq, M Rashid, F Hashmi and I Haider.

Sharjah Bukhatir: F Ahmed, C Rizwan, U Ali, K Shah, J Shamzu, R Mani, H Rahman, A Anwaar, G Gopalakrishnan, S Ramesh and H Bilal.

DPS vs SBK Squads

Dubai Pulse Secure: Aagam Shah, Abdul Rehman, Adnaan Khan, Mohammad Rashid, Rahman Gull, Faisal Amin, Faizan Sheikh, Ibthisam Sait, Imran Haider, Fahad Al Hashmi, Fahad Nawaz, Fahad Tariq, Shafaqat Ali, Umar Hafeez and Usman Munir.

Sharjah Bukhatir: Ali Anwar, Ansh Tandon, Fayyaz Ahmad, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Hafeez Rahman, Hazrat Bilal, Junaid Shamzu, Khalid Shah, Muhammad Farooq, Nathan Shibu, Renjith Mani, Rizwan CP, Syam Ramesh, Tahir Latif, Umair Ali.

