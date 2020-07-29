DPS vs TAD Dream11 Team Hints

DPS vs TAD Dream11 ECS T10 League 2020 Cyprus: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Dubai Pulse Secure vs Team Abu Dhabi at 5:30 PM IST July 29: Another T10 tournament gets underway. This time the venue is Dubai and a total of six teams will square off during the tournament. It's been scheduled between July 24 and August 7. All 34 matches will be played in Dubai.

"The 10-over format is an extremely intense and a growing short-format of the game. This tournament has been designed to expose our players to a structured competition on world-class pitches with their performance being overseen by cricket veterans and administrators. We also expect this format to assist in developing each player's skill-set, encourage team cohesiveness and provide us with a platform to identify and select future talent," Emirates Cricket Selection Committee Chairman Tayeb Kamali said.

"We are very pleased with ITW Consulting's commitment to our shared vision for this tournament. We are particularly delighted that the inaugural D10 tournament will be live-streamed on Etisalat (UAE), Cricket Gateway, and other well-known platforms in India, Pakistan, as well as the rest of the Middle East, and across the UK and the USA," he added.

Toss: The toss between Dubai Pulse Secure and Team Abu Dhabi will take place at 5:00 PM (IST).

Time: 5:30 PM IST

Venue:ICC Academy, Dubai

DPS vs TAD My Dream11 Team

F Nawaz (captain), F Amin (vice-captain), A Khan, R Gull, R Shahzad, S Ali, F Tariq, G Farid, V Vijayan, R Bhatia, J Bhukari

DPS vs TAD SQUADS

Dubai Pulse Secure: Mohammad Rashid, Aagam Shah, Usman Munir, Rahman Gull, Faisal Amin, Abdul Rehman, Adnaan Khan, Fahad Al Hashmi, Fahad Nawaz, Fahad Tariq, Shafaqat Ali, Umar Hafeez, Imran Haider, Faizan Sheikh, Ibthisam Sait

Team Abu Dhabi: Ghulam Farid, Ali Abid, Aryan Lakra, Vinayak Vijayan, Dilawar Khan Orakzai, Ghulam Murtaza, Khalid Mahmood, Rameez Shahzad, Riyan Mohammed, Rizwan Amanat Ali, Noor Khan, Osama Hassan Shah, Rahul Bhatia, Graeme Cremer, Jalal Bhukari, Kai Smith

