Dream Sports Extends Partnership For The Fifth Edition of Khelo India Youth Games,

New Delhi, 24th January, 2023: Dream Sports, India’s leading sports technology company, today announced an extended partnership with Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG). This is the second year of association of Dream Sports as the event’s co-sponsor. A flagship initiative launched in 2018 by the Government of India along with the Sports Authority of India, KIYG’s 2022 edition will be held from 30th January to 11th February across eight cities in Madhya Pradesh, and will host over 6000 young athletes.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhavit Sheth, COO & Co-Founder, Dream Sports, said, “It is our privilege to associate with the Khelo India Youth Games that shares our passion of empowering India’s youth and our vision to make sports better. Through this partnership, we hope to continue to work towards our common goal of nurturing India’s sports ecosystem and encourage our budding athletes to pursue sports.”

With a vision to Make Sports Better, Dream Sports’ philanthropic arm Dream Foundation has been supporting sports initiatives, and has curated partnerships with Mary Kom Regional Boxing Foundation, Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and the Dilip Vengsarkar Foundation. The Foundation recently launched ‘DreamGold’, a long term elite athlete development program across multiple sports under which, Sreeja Akula, India’s ace paddler received the Arjuna Award for her historic win at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

On Dream Sports’ association with Khelo India, a Spokesperson from the Sports Authority of India said, “The mission of the ‘Khelo India Youth Games’ is to provide talented and able young athletes with a platform to build their career in sports. The Sports Authority of India, welcomes the Dream Sports as partners supporting our endeavours. We look forward to this partnership growing stronger and better with this edition.”

Khelo India Youth Games is one of the largest and prominent sporting events of India. It aims to promote sports at the grassroots and further strengthen the country’s culture of sports by reaching out to the youth. The tournament plays a key role for athletes as a stepping stone to perform bigger and better, and bring laurels to India on International sports platforms.