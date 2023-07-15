Home

‘Dream Would Be To Win Gold And Sing National Anthem,’ Says Ruturaj Gaikwad Ahead Of Asian Games 2023

The team for the Asian Games was announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday, July 14.

Ruturaj Gaikwad will lead the Indian side in Asian Games 2023. (Pic: AP)

New Delhi: The team for the Asian Games was announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday, July 14. Gaikwad was chosen to lead the squad as the captain. The right-handed batter has already started daydreaming about representing and winning the gold medal at the upcoming Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China. The show piece event starts from September 23 to October 8.

India will participate in the men’s cricket event of the Asian Games for the first time. BCCI has decided to send a second-string Indian squad to China for the mega event. Meanwhile Indian women’s cricket team for the Asian Games 2023 will be lead by captain Harmanpreet Kaur.

Speaking in a video shared by BCCI on Facebook Watch and BCCI Twitter handle, the top-order batter shared his first reaction on becoming the T20I captain and said that “I think it will be really exciting for everyone who are a part of this squad to represent the country in the Asian Games and obviously winning the medal for the country is something we always grew up watching on TV, seeing athletes win it for the country.” “The dream would be to win the gold medal, stand on the podium and sing the national anthem,” he added.

“Really thankful for this opportunity given by BCCI, the management and the selectors. Playing for India itself is a proud feeling. Leading the team in such a big event, I think it would be a great opportunity for me personally and also for all team members who are there alongside with me. So, really looking forward and really happy and obviously, feeling really proud,” Gaikwad said.

“I think it will be great fun, to be honest because everyone, I think we all are youngsters. We have been geling around very well with each other since last 1 year or last 2 years. Playing IPL against each other, playing India ‘A’ games and playing some India games as well. So really fun group to be part of,” he said.

Team India squad for Asian Games: Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Dube, Prabhsimran Singh (wk)

Standby players: Yash Thakur, Sai Kishore, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Sai Sudarsan

