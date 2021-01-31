BT vs NW Dream11 Team

Bangla Tigers vs Northern Warriors Dream11 Team Prediction Abu Dhabi T10 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s BT vs NW at Sheikh Zayed Stadium: In the eleventh match of the T10 tournament, Bangla Tigers will lock horns with Northern Warriors tonight. After starting the season with a defeat, Tigers bounced back with a six-wicket win over Maratha Arabians on Saturday. Their opponents, Northern Warriors, also started similarly, losing to Arabians in their season opener before registering a win over Delhi Bulls by 32 runs. Both the teams will aim to keep the momentum going. Also Read - TAD vs PD Dream11 Team Hints And Predictions Abu Dhabi T10 2021 Match 10: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy XI, Probable XIs For Today's Team Abu Dhabi vs Pune Devils at Sheikh Zayed Stadium at 5:30 PM IST January 31 Sunday

TOSS: The Abu Dhabi T10 toss between Bangla Tigers and Northern Warriors will take place at 7.15 PM IST – January 31. Also Read - ODR-W vs ODG-W Dream11 Team Prediction MGM Odisha Women's T20 Match 19: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Odisha Red vs Odisha Green at KIIT Stadium, Bhubaneswar at 9 AM IST January 31 Sunday

Time: 7:45 PM IST. Also Read - INT vs BNV Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Playing Tips Serie A 2020-21: Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs For Today's Inter Milan vs Benevento Football Match at San Siro Stadium 1.15 AM IST January 31 Sunday

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

BT vs NW My Dream11 Team

Nicholas Pooran (captain), Johnson Charles (vice-captain), Rovman Powell, Lendl Simmons, Brandon King, Chirag Suri, Andre Fletcher, Karim Janat, Rayad Emrit, Wayne Parnell, Qais Ahmad

BT vs NW Probable Playing XIs

Bangla Tigers: Andre Fletcher, Chirag Suri, Afif Hossain, Tom Moores, Johnson Charles, Adam Hose, Karim Janat, George Garton, Qais Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Mohammad Irfan

Northern Warriors: Lendl Simmons, Nicholas Pooran, Fabien Allen, Rayad Emrit, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Wahab Riaz, Wayne Parnell, Junaid Siddique, Waseem Muhammad

BT vs NW Full Squads

Bangla Tigers: Johnson Charles, Andre Fletcher (captain), Afif Hossain, Chirag Suri, Tom Moores (wk), Adam Hose, Karim Janat, George Garton, Qais Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Irfan, David Wiese, Isuru Udana, Rameez Shahzad, Mahedi Hasan, Aryan Lakra, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana

Northern Warriors: Brandon King, Lendl Simmons, Nicholas Pooran (wk/captain), Rovman Powell, Rayad Emrit, Fabian Allen, Wahab Riaz, Wayne Parnell, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Waseem Muhammad, Junaid Siddique, Nuwan Pradeep, Aamer Yamin, Waheed Ahmed, Ansh Tandon, Kjorn Ottley, Maheesh Theekshana, Sujeet Parbatani

Check Dream11 Prediction/ BT Dream11 Team/ NW Dream11 Team/ Bangla Tigers Dream11 Player List/ Northern Warriors Dream11 Player List/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Abu Dhabi T10/ Online Cricket Tips and more.