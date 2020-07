Dream11 ECS T10 Gothenburg LIVE Streaming Details

The Dream11 European Cricket Series Gothenburg is the latest tournament in the ongoing ECS in Sweden. This is the second such event being held in Sweden after the Stockholm series. Seven teams will take part during the five-day affair with Friday being finals day. The league starts from July 13 and will end on July 17 when the semi-finals, third-place playoff and the grand finale will be played. The seven participating teams are Almhult CC, Jonkoping CA, Hisingen CC, Watan Zalmi CC, Seaside CC, Kristianstad CC and Linkoping CC.

All matches will be played at Kviberg in Gothenburg.

Live Cricket Streaming Details

What: Dream11 ECS T10 Gothenburg

When: From July 13 to July 17

Venue: Kviberg, Gothenburg

Where to Stream Online in India: FanCode

TV: Not available in India.

FULL SCHEDULE (Time in IST)

13th July 2020

1:30 PM: Almhult CC vs Seaside CC

3:30 PM: Watan Zalmi CC vs Almhult CC

5:30 PM: Hisingen CC vs Watan Zalmi CC

7:30 PM: Hisingen CC vs Almhult CC

14th July 2020

1:30 PM: Seaside CC vs Jonkoping CA

3:30 PM: Jonkoping CA vs Watan Zalmi CC

5:30 PM: Hisingen CC vs Seaside CC

7:30 PM: Jonkoping CA vs Hisingen CC

9:30 PM: Watan Zalmi CC vs Seaside CC

15th July 2020

1:30 PM: Kristianstad CC vs Seaside CC

3:30 PM: Watan Zalmi CC vs Kristianstad CC

5:30 PM: Linkoping CC vs Watan Zalmi CC

7:30 PM: Hisingen CC vs Linkoping CC

9:30 PM: Kristianstad CC vs Hisingen CC

11:30 PM: Linkoping CC vs Kristianstad CC

16th July 2020

1:30 PM: Almhult CC vs Linkoping CC

3:30 PM: Almhult CC vs Jonkoping CA

5:30 PM: Kristianstad CC vs Jonkoping CA

7:30 PM: Kristianstad CC vs Almhult CC

9:30 PM: Jonkoping CA vs Linkoping CC

11:30 PM: Seaside CC vs Linkoping CC

17th July 2020

1:30 PM: 1st Semifinal

3:30 PM: 2nd Semifinal

6:30 PM: Bronze Final

8:30 PM: Final

Full Squads

Watan Zalmi CC: Muhibullah Kharoti, Waissullah Safi, Imran Khan, Rimon Chandra-Saha, Sadek Robel, Mohammad Askari, Taimur Khan, Hamad Ahmed, Abdul Haq-Khan, Niaz Mohammad, MD Nabil, Waleed Ilyas, Fahd Omair Zafar, Sabaun Shirzad, Eywazollah Raisi, Qandeel Abbas, Abid Khan and Muhammad Taj

Hisingen CC: Gourav Aggarwal, Aritra Nag, Fareed Mohammed, Muqadar Saleem, M.Wasi Alam, Sabtharishiswaran Natrajan, Sukavanesh Mathisekaran, Justine Selvaraj, Umais Ahmed, Amit Jain, Yeswanth Tanneru, Rajeev, Praveen-Kumar Jr, Chaitanya Kilari, Tafheem Masoodi, Bhawanjot Grewal, Gokul Seenivasan, Shankar Padmanabhan, Bharat Konka, Mohit Dhir

Almhult CC: Dinesh Adhikari, Vimal Palwankar, Rahul Ganju, Sidharth Rana, Sardar Sahak, Junaid Khan, Sabawoon Sherzad, Vikas Mittal, Arfat Tahir, Ranjan Samal, Ayaz Husain, Shakil Arshad, Raza Muradi, Imran Sabawoon, Sami Gujjar, Shiva Thever, Inderpal Singh, Dawood Aziz, Zaheer Qarebullah, Ankith Shah, Asif Meer, Abdul Sayed, Cameron Crowley, Sher Rahman, Afzal Ibrahimkhail, Hamayun

BabakhanSeaside CC: Ammar Zafar, Umair Chaudary, Harinder Koranga, Arfan Arif, Rubal Pathak, Shivakumar Gangannavar, Mokhtar Ghulami, Shreyas Murthy, Zawwar Hussain, Zahoor Sabir, Imam Shaik, Ashiq Hussain, Aditya Arora, Ibrahim Khan, Usman Sarwar and Babar Farooq