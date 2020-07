Dream11 ECS T10 Stockholm, Botkyrka LIVE Streaming Details

After the ECS Kummerfield, the European Cricket Series continues with its latest tournament in Stockholm’s Botkyrka. A total of 10 teams are taking part in the five-day affair. The teams have been divided into two groups of five. Each team plays the other in their respective groups once with the top-two from each progressing to the next stage. The 10 participating teams are Nacka CC, Stockholm Tigers, Alby Zalmi Cricket Club U-23, Spanga United Cricket Club, Stockholm Super Kings, Stockholm International Cricket Club, Djurgardens IF Cricketforning, Marsta CC, Varmdo CC and Saltsjobaden Cricket Club. Also Read - ECN Czech Super Series Week 4 - T10 2020 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch Online, Latest Cricket Matches, Timings in India And Full Fixtures

Live Cricket Streaming Details

What: Dream11 ECS T10 Stockholm, Botkyrka

When: From July 6 to July 10

Venue: Märsta Cricket Club, Stockholm

Where to Stream Online in India: FanCode

TV: Not available in India.

FULL SCHEDULE (Time in IST)

July 6, 2020

1:3o PM IST: Nacka CC vs Stockholm Tigers

3:30 PM IST: Alby Zalmi U-23 vs Spanga United CC

5:30 PM IST: Stockholm Super Kings vs Stockholm International CC

7:30 PM IST: Djurgardens IF Cricketforening vs Stockholm Super Kings

9:30 PM IST: Saltsjobaden CC vs Nacka CC

July 7, 2020

1:3o PM IST: Marsta CC vs Varmdo CC

3:30 PM IST: Stockholm Tigers vs Alby Zalmi U-23

5:30 PM IST: Stockholm Super Kings vs Märsta CC

7:30 PM IST: Stockholm Tigers vs Saltsjobaden CC

9:30 PM IST: Marsta CC vs Djurgardens IF Cricketforning

July 8, 2020

1:3o PM IST: Varmdo CC vs Djurgardens IF Cricketforning

3:30 PM IST: Alby ZZalmi U-23 vs Nacka CC

5:30 PM IST: Djurgardens IF Cricketforning vs Stockholm International CC

7:30 PM IST: Saltsjobaden CC vs Spanga United

9:30 PM IST: Stockholm International vs Varmdo CC

July 9, 2020

1:3o PM IST: Spanga United vs Stockholm Tigers

3:30 PM IST: Varmdo CC vs Stockholm Super Kings

5:30 PM IST: Nacka CC vs Spanga United

7:30 PM IST: Marsta CC vs Stockholm International CC

9:30 PM IST: Alby ZZalmi U-23 vs Saltsjobaden CC

July 10, 2020

Knockouts and finale

Full Squads

Nacka CC: Rashid Khan, Azam Momand, Sohail Zahid, Samiullah Rahmani, Shakil Jalali, Khalid Azizi, Zabi Zahid, Syed Ahmad, Omran Zazai, Wakil Jalali, Saad Nawaz, Lemar Momand, Ozil Rahman, Najeeb Khan, Abdul Hakeem

Stockholm Tigers: Tanin Ahmad, Humayun Kabir, Hafizur Rahman, Rashedul Islam, Raz Imtiaz, Bipu Rais, Liton Sarkar, Roni Gupta, Arif Hossain, Faruk Ahmed, Ahmed Kawsar, Bappy Chowdhury, Rizvi Hoque, Asif Ferdous, Sayem Chowdhury, Shahnawazur Rahman, Akash Islam, Rudro Karim

Alby Zalmi Cricket Club U-23: Ismail Zia, Amanullah Safi, Faraan Chaudhry, Basir Sahebi, Rohollah Stanikzai, Zabi Niazy, Zia Alozai, Talha Masoud, Mashal Khan, Rukshan Nawalage, Muneeb Safi, Faseeh Choudhary, Yaqob Safi, Munir Safi, Sami Khalil, Usman Jabbar, Abdullah Khalil, Noman Fawjoon, Arif Hussain

Spanga United Cricket Club: Pubudu Keppetiyawa, Krishan Silva, Tasal Saddiqi, Janaka Johannes, Sanuk Keppetiyawa, Thilina Warnakulasuriya, Sajith Johansson, Faisal Azeem, Dammika Aduranmullawithanage, Asanka Kalugama, Anton Don, Fayaz Ali

Stockholm Super Kings: Sembian Sundarpandian, Rahul Gowthaman, Bhargav Mahesh, Bala Moni, Gokul Balakrishnan, Shyak Balasubramanian, Dakshinamoorthy Muthumanickam, Anbarasan Thamizharasan, Pradeep Rao, Kamraj Kandasamy, Preetham Harinath

Stockholm International Cricket Club: Sarmad Imtiaz, Azeem Akhtar, Usman Rafique, Adnan Nazir, Razzaq Abdul, Yaseen Saleemi, Imran Rizvi, Usman Afzal, Naveed Anjum, Saad Asad, Hassan Mehmood, Abrar Ahmad, Zafar Malik, Imran Syed, Forqaan Hameed, Abu Darda, Bilal Muhammad

Djurgardens IF Cricketforning: Aritra Bhakat, Wynand Boshoff, Mitchell O’connor, Sesanka Katuri, Nasim Khan, Daniel Nissila, Richie Robbins, Shashikant Panchal, Ned Hall, Shahzeb Choudhry, Asim Bukhari, Ubaid Safi, Ankit Dubey, Liak Karlsson, Serge Conein, Tony Singh, Prashant Shukla, Souveer Raghav, Joe Taylor

Saltsjobaden Cricket Club: Farhan Ali, Ahmad Khan, Shahid Ali, Mehran Khan, Ramiz Khan, Javed Ahmad, Imran Ullah, Faheem Shah, Arslan Ali, Noman Kakakhel, Aftab Ahmad, Khursheed Alam, Khalid Mahmood, Hasham Khan, Sajid Ahmad, Muhammad Huzaifa, Assadullah Javed, Shah Zeb, Qazi Rashid, Muhammad Munir, Anas Tanveer