Dream11 Gloucestershire vs Australia A, 2019 4th Unofficial ODI: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Injury Update:

As Australia A tour England, Matthew Wade has been the most benefitted player. Dropped from the Australia’s World Cup squad, the wicketkeeper-batsman doesn’t keep anymore and is concentrated to present himself as a batsman.

In their last ODI, Wade hit 155 in only 88 balls against Derbyshire as Australia A chased 284 with 88 balls to spare. In the first game of the five-match unofficial ODI series, he had scored a 67-ball 117. However, his last innings was the 2nd quickest 150 in List A history standing behind AB de Villiers’ 64-ball effort in the 2015 World Cup.

Match Details:

Date: June 30, 2019.

Time: 3:00 PM IST.

Venue: County Ground, Bristol.

Pitch Report:

The County Ground in Bristol has always been a high scoring venue. However, in the games of ongoing ICC World Cup 2019, the spinners have received fair bit of assistance from the conditions. But the venue also witnessed two washed-out games in the mega event.

Average first innings score: 284 (Last 5 List A matches).

Record of chasing teams: Won – 4, Lost – 1.

My Dream11 Team:

Jack Taylor, Matthew Wade, Travis Head (C), George Hankins, Kurtis Patterson, Peter Handscomb (WK), Mitch Marsh, Andrew Tye, James Taylor, Sean Abbott, Chris Liddle.

Probable Playing XI

Gloucestershire: George Hankins, Chris Dent/Ben Charlesworth, Gareth Roderick/James Bracey (WK), Ian Cockbain, Benny Howell, Jack Taylor (C), Ryan Higgins/Gregory Willows, Thomas Smith, Chris Liddle, Matt Taylor, Tom Price.

Australia A: D’Arcy Short, Matthew Wade, Travis Head (C), Peter Handscomb, Kurtis Patterson, Mitch Marsh, Ashton Agar, James Pattinson, Sean Abbott, Andrew Tye, Michael Neser.

Squad

Gloucestershire: George Hankins, Chris Dent, Ben Charlesworth, Gareth Roderick, James Bracey (WK), Ian Cockbain, Benny Howell, Jack Taylor (C), Ryan Higgins, Gregory Willows, Thomas Smith, Chris Liddle, Matt Taylor, Tom Price.

Australia A: D’Arcy Short, Matthew Wade, Travis Head (C), Peter Handscomb, Kurtis Patterson, Mitch Marsh, Ashton Agar, James Pattinson, Sean Abbott, Andrew Tye, Michael Neser, Josh Hazlewood, Will Pucovski.