Team India has an enviable record at the Holkar Stadium, where it will be playing the second T20 International match against Sri Lanka on Tuesday, as the hosts have remained unbeaten across all formats at the venue since 2006. Given that the 27,000-capacity Holkar Stadium in the city has been a happy hunting ground for India, the hosts will be favourites when they take on their Asian rival.

The stadium has hosted two Tests, a T20 international and 5 ODIs since 2006 and India have emerged victorious on all the eight occasions. Coincidently, the first T20I at the Holkar Stadium was played between India and Sri Lanka on December 22, 2017 and the Men in Blue had thrashed the visitors by 88 runs.

Here is today’s Dream11 pick for IND vs SL

IND vs SL My Dream11 Team

Virat Kohli (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Kusal Perera, Niroshan Dickwella, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shikhar Dhawan, Dhananjaya de Silva, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah

The match starts at 7:00 PM IST

IND vs SL Predicted 11

India: KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka fernando, Kusal Perera (wk), Niroshan Dickwella, Oshada Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga (c), Kasun Rajitha, Wanindu Hasaranga

IND vs SL SQUADS

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Manish Pandey, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Shardul Thakur

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Oshada Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Kusal Perera (wk), Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Isuru Udana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lasith Malinga (captain), Lahiru Kumara, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis, Kasun Rajitha, Lakshan Sandakan

