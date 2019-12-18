Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC ISL 2019-20 – Football Tips For Today’s Match No. 40 BFC vs NEUFC at Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati: NorthEast United FC will host Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Wednesday, as both sides look to regain their momentum. The match, at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, was earlier supposed to be held behind closed doors due to unrest in the region following the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. However, the ISL later said in a statement that the game will be open to spectators. NorthEast United FC are coming into this game off a 3-0 loss to ATK at home and are now winless in three matches. Not only was it their first defeat of the season, but they also lost their star striker Asamoah Gyan to injury in that game. “It was very bad for us. That was the worst match we played. We never played so badly before. We have to forget that day and continue working hard,” NorthEast coach Robert Jarni said. The Highlanders will again be without the prolific Ghanaian on Wednesday. Gyan, who has three goals to his name, has been crucial to NorthEast setup so far.

The match between Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC will kick-off at 7.30 PM IST on Wednesday (December 18). The live TV broadcast of the football game will be available on Star Sports Network, while the live streaming is available via HotStar and Jio TV.

Kick-Off Time: The match between Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati

BFC vs NEUFC My Dream11 Team

Gurpreet Singh, Juanan, Nishu Kumar, Reagan Singh, Rakesh Pradhan, Erik Paartalu, Panagiotis Triadis, José Leudo, Sunil Chhetri (captain), Asamoah Gyan (vice-captain), Redeem Tlang

BFC vs NEUFC Squads

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh, Prabhsukhan Gill, Aditya Patra, Rahul Bheke, Sairut Kima, Juanan, Rino Anto, Nishu Kumar, Gursimrat Singh, Alberto Serrán, Erik Paartalu, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Kean Lewis, Harmanjot Khabra, Raphael Augusto, Dimas Delgado, Udanta Singh, Suresh Wangjam, Manuel Omwu, Sunil Chhetri , Semboi Haokip, Ashique Kuruniyan, Ajay Chhetri, Parag Srivas, Edmund Lalrindika.

NorthEast United FC: Pawan Kumar, Soram Poirier, Subhasish Roy, Wayne Vaz, Provat Lakra, Pawan Kumar, Reagan Singh, Mislav Komorski, Shouvik Ghosh, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Rakesh Pradhan, José Leudo, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Milan Singh, Martin Chaves, Fanai Lalrempuia, Kai Hearings, Nikhil Kadam, Alfred Lalroutsang, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Lalengmawia, Asamoah Gyan, Maximiliano Barreiro, Panagiotis Triadis, Redeem Tlang.

