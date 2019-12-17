Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Thunder Prediction Bangladesh Premier League – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 10 CCH vs SYL at 6:00 PM IST: The 2019–20 BPL season, also known as BPL 7 is the seventh season of the Bangladesh Premier League, the top level professional Twenty20 cricket league in Bangladesh. The competition is organised by the Bangladesh Cricket Board. The season was scheduled to originally start from 6 December 2019 and end on 11 January 2020, with the opening ceremony to be held on 3 December 2019. Comilla Victorians are the defending champions. However, the tournament was delayed by five days and started on 11 December 2019 and will end on 17 January 2020, with the opening ceremony held on 8 December 2019.

TOSS – The toss between Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Thunder will take place at 5:30 PM (IST).

Time: 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

CCH vs SYL My Dream11 Team

Avishka Fernando (captain), Mosaddek Hossain (vice-captain), Andre Fletcher, Mohammad Mithun, Imrul Kayes, Mahmudullah, Nayeem Hasan, Muktar Ali, Rubel Hossain, Kesrick Williams, Delwar Hossain

CCH vs SYL Squads

Sylhet Thunder: Rony Talukdar, Andre Fletcher, Johnson Charles, Mohammad Mithun (wk), Shafiqullah Shafiq, Mosaddek Hossain (captain), Nayeem Hasan, Delwar Hossain, Krishmar Santokie, Nazmul Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Jeevan Mendis, Sohag Gazi, Nazmul Hossain Milon, Monir Hossain, Naveen-ul-Haq, Abdul Mazid, Sherfane Rutherford, Ruyel Miah

Chattogram Challengers: Chadwick Walton, Avishka Fernando, Imrul Kayes, Mahmudullah (captain), Ryan Burl, Nurul Hasan (wk), Muktar Ali, Rubel Hossain, Kesrick Williams, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Enamul Haque jnr, Lendl Simmons, Rayad Emrit, Junaid Siddique, Nasir Hossain, Nasum Ahmed , Jubair Hossain, Imad Wasim, Pinak Ghosh, Muhammad Musa

