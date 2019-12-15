IND vs WI Dream11 Tips and Predictions

After earning a hard-fought series win in the T20Is, Team India will now want to take that form in the ODIs when they face West Indies in the first match of the three-game rubber to be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday. West Indies gave a glimpse of its power-packed performance in the three T20Is and the Indian team will be cautious in their approach, especially considering they will without their two main players in the ODIs. Both Shikhar Dhawan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have been ruled out of the series because of their respective injuries. Dhawan, who hurt his knee during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy recently, has been replaced by Mayank Agarwal while Shardul Thakur has been named as replacement for Kumar who suffered from a groin injury in the final T20I at the Wankhede.

IND vs WI My Dream11 Team

Rohit Sharma (captain), Yuzvendra Chahal (vice-captain), Shai Hope, Nicolas Pooran, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Kieron Pollard, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Deepak Chahar

Toss is at 12:30 pm IST | The match starts at 1:30 PM IST

IND vs WI Predicted 11

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami

West Indies: Evin Lewis/Brandon King, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (captain), Jason Holder, Sheldon Cottrell, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh, Alzarri Joseph

SQUADS

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Shivam Dube, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Manish Pandey, Mayank Agarwal, Shardul Thakur

West Indies: Shai Hope (wk), Sunil Ambris, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (captain), Romario Shepherd, Keemo Paul, Hayden Walsh, Khary Pierre, Alzarri Joseph, Jason Holder, Evin Lewis, Sheldon Cottrell, Brandon King

