Dream11 Team Prediction Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC ISL 2019-20 – Football Tips For Today’s Match No. 41 MCFC vs JFC at JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur: With just one win in their last six matches, Jamshedpur FC will be desperate to pick up three points when they host Mumbai City FC in an Indian Super League clash at the JRD Tata Sports Complex on Thursday. Antonio Iriondo’s side started the season well, registering two back-to-back wins. 26-year-old Spanish striker Sergio Castel and midfielder Francisco Luna (Piti) starred for the ‘Men of Steel’ early with vital and equally impressive contributions from the Indian contingent. However, their form has dipped in recent weeks and the last three matches ended in draws, something Iriondo will be concerned about.

The match between Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC will kick-off at 7.30 PM IST on Thursday (December 18). The live TV broadcast of the football game will be available on Star Sports Network, while the live streaming is available via HotStar and Jio TV.

Kick-Off Time: The match between Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur

MCFC vs JFC My Dream11 Team

Amrinder Singh, Sarthak Golui (vice-captain), Subashish Bose, Robin Gurung, Tiri (captain), Paulo Machado, Rowlin Borges, Memo, Piti, Amine Chermiti, Sergio Castel

MCFC vs JFC Squads

Mumbai City FC: Amrinder Singh, Ravi Kumar, Kunal Sawant, Pratik Chowdhary, Anwar Ali, Mato Grgic, Subashish Bose, Sarthak Golui, Hmingthan Mawia, Sourav Das, Mohammed Rafique, Paulo Machado, Raynier Fernandes, Bidyananda Singh, Rowllin Borges, Vignesh Dakshinamurhty, Mohamed Larbi, Souvik Chakraborty, Surchandra Singh, Bipin Singh, Serge Kevyn Aboue, Amine Chermiti, Pranjal Bhumij, Diego Carlos, Modou Sougou

Jamshedpur FC : Subrata Pal, Rafique Ali Sardar, Niraj Kumar, Amrit Gope, Augustin Fernandes, Tiri, Narender, Joyner Lourenco, Robin Gurung, Keegan Pereira, Karan Amin, Jitendra Singh, Aitor Monroy, Amarjit Kiyam, Noé Acosta Rivera, Mobashir Rahman, Bikash Jairu, Memo, Isaac Vanmalsawma, C.K. Vineeth, Piti, Sergio Castel, Aniket Jadhav, Sumeet Passi, Farukh Choudhary

