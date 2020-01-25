Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction New Zealand Women vs South Africa Women Big Bash League 2019-20 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 52 NZ-W vs SA-W 1st ODI in Auckland: In the first ODI of the three-match series, New Zealand women will take on South African eves at the Eden Park Outer Oval in Auckland on Saturday (January 25). This series is a part of the ongoing ICC Women’s ODI Championship. The first two matches of this series will be played at the Auckland’s Eden Park while the last ODI will be hosted by Hamilton’s Seddon Park. This ODI series will be followed by a 5-match T20I as a preparation for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. Boosted by the return of their regular captain Dane van Niekerk, South Africa will be looking to give the White Ferns a tough fight in their own backyard.

TOSS – The toss between New Zealand Women and South Africa Women will take place at 4 AM (IST).

Time: 4.30 AM IST.

Venue: Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Lizelle Lee

Batters – Suzie Bates, Lauren Down, Chloe Tryon

All-Rounders – Sophie Devine, Dane Van Niekerk (C), Marizanne Kapp, Amelia Kerr (VC)

Bowlers – Tumi Sekhukhune, Hayley Jensen, Jess Kerr

NZ-W vs SA-W Probable Playing XIs

New Zealand Women: Rachel Priest (WK), Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine (C), Lauren Down, Katey Martin, Katie Perkins, Hayley Jensen, Amelia Kerr, Anna Peterson, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair.

South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt, Lizelle Lee, Trisha Chetty, Dane Van Niekerk (C), Mignon du Preez, Sune Luss, Chloe Tryon, Marizanne Kapp, Tumi Sekhukhune, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka/Nadine De Klerk.

NZ-W vs SA-W SQUADS

New Zealand Women: Lauren Down, Katie Perkins, Sophie Devine (C), Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout (wk), Rachel Priest, Maddy Green, Holly Huddleston, Hayley Jensen, Katey Martin, Leigh Kasperek, Anna Peterson, Amelia Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Jess Kerr.

South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt, Dane van Niekerk (C), Nadine de Klerk, Nondumiso Shangase, Lizelle Lee (wk), Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Trisha Chetty, Shabnim Ismail, Chloe Tryon, Sune Luus, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba.

