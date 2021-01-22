HUR vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction BBL

Hobart Hurricanes will take on Perth Scorchers in what will be the 47th match of the ongoing BBL. Scorchers are second in the standings with six wins, four defeats and one no result from 11 matches so far. Their opponents have six wins and five defeats from 11 matches and are sixth in the points table.

TOSS: The Big Bash League toss between Hobart Hurricanes and Perth Scorchers will take place at 10:05 AM IST – January 22.

Time: 10:35 PM IST.

Venue: Docklands Stadium, Melbourne.

HUR vs SCO My Dream11 Team

D’Arcy Short (captain), Mitchell Marsh (vice-captain), Josh Inglis, Ben McDermott, Matthew Wade, Jason Roy, Colin Munro, Mitchell Owen, Jhye Richardson, Fawad Ahmed, Riley Meredith

HUR vs SCO Probable Playing XIs

Hobart Hurricanes: Scott Boland, Nathan Ellis, Peter Handscomb, Will Jacks, Sandeep Lamichhane, Dawid Malan, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Mitchell Owen, D’Arcy Short, Matthew Wade

Perth Scorchers: Ashton Turner, Fawad Ahmed, Jason Behrendorff, Josh Inglis, Liam Livingstone, Mitchell Marsh, Colin Munro, Joel Paris, Jhye Richardson, Jason Roy, and Andrew Tye

HUR vs SCO Full Squads

Hobart Hurricanes: Will Jacks, D’Arcy Short, Ben McDermott (wk), Dawid Malan, Peter Handscomb (captain), Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Nathan Ellis, Scott Boland, Riley Meredith, Sandeep Lamichhane, David Moody, Tim Paine, Wil Parker, Matthew Wade, Nick Winter, Macalister Wright

Perth Scorchers: Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Colin Munro, Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Bancroft, Ashton Turner (captain), Jhye Richardson, Aaron Hardie, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Fawad Ahmed, Matthew Kelly, Mitchell Marsh, Joel Paris, Kurtis Patterson, Corey Rocchiccioli

