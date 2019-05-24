DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

India and New Zealand will lock horns against each other in a warm-up match at the Kennington Oval on Saturday. For both the sides, it will be first of the two warm-up matches that they are stated to play and they will look to get hold of the conditions and settle their nerves in these matches.

The Men in Blue are coming off a hectic IPL and will look to switch themselves quickly to the 50-over mode. All the players are fit and are available for selections. For the Kiwis, on the other hand, they will have their first match of the World Cup exactly at a week time and will look to assert all their issues in the warm-up matches before. Tom Latham is not expected to play the warm-ups due to his injury.

Time: 10:30 AM local time (9:30 AM GMT) (3:00 PM IST).

Date: May 25, 2019.

Venue: Kennington Oval, London.

My Dream11 Team-

Virat Kohli (C), Kane Williamson (VC), Rohit Sharma, Martin Guptill, Ross Taylor, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (WK), Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar.

Squads:

India

Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami.

New Zealand

Kane Williamson (c), Martin Guptill, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Colin Munro, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Blundell (wk), Tom Latham (wk), Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi.