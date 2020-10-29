CSK vs KKR Dream11 IPL 2020 Prediction, Playing 11

An inconsistent Kolkata Knight Riders will look to seal their seventh win of the season and put their foot firmly in the playoffs when they face Chennai Super Kings on Thursday. The Eoin Morgan-led KKR lost their previous match against Kings XI Punjab by eight wickets. This resulted in them losing their fourth place to KXIP due to their inferior net run rate. The two-time champions have been inconsistent throughout this season and would need to tick all the boxes against CSK, who are virtually out of contention but still hold the ability to spoil the party. Barring opener Shubman Gill and Morgan, the entire KKR side fell like a pack of cards against Punjab. Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi and Dinesh Karthik have clicked on a few occasions but they all need to shrug off their rustiness with the bat. Their most expensive buy Pat Cummins – six wickets from 12 games – has disappointed so far. Varun Chakravarthy has been their most lethal weapon this year and the team can be expected to depend upon him to maintain the rhythm against CSK. Also Read - CSK vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders T20 Match 49 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium 7.30 PM IST October 29 Thursday

CSK, meanwhile, have been experimenting in their previous two games, handing chances to their bench-warmers. Ruturaj Gaikwad finally found form in their previous match and anchored the CSK innings against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Their bowling was clinical against RCB as they kept the in-form batters under check. Barring Monu Kumar, who made his debut for CSK on Sunday, the other CSK bowlers — Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran and Mitchell Santner were economical besides getting wickets at regular intervals. They would hope to start from where they left against RCB. The last time the two sides faced each other, KKR had emerged victorious by 10 runs. Also Read - IPL 2020, MI vs RCB: Virat Kohli-Suryakumar Yadav Staredown in Abu Dhabi is Epic | WATCH VIDEO

In the previous fixture on this ground – Sunrisers Hyderabad scored 219 runs against a solid Delhi Capitals attack. However, Delhi failed to chase down the total as the pitch got a little slower as the match progressed. However, we could see a more competitive game between bat and ball on Thursday. As the faster bowlers likely to vary their pace towards the back end of the innings. The pacers have enjoyed some swing early on in IPL 2020, which should keep the batsmen on their toes. With some renowned power hitters in their ranks, both teams will target the shorter side of the boundary to score big runs. Toss will once again play a crucial role as the team who will win it would ideally want to bat first. Spin is expected to play a part in the second half of the match. With dew not expected to have much of an impact, both teams would eye a total in the range of 160-170 if they bat first.

CSK vs KKR Head-to-Head

Played- 24 | Kolkata won- 9 | Chennai won- 14 | NR- 1

CSK vs KKR Fantasy Tips

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dinesh Karthik, Shubman Gill (VC), Ambati Rayudu, Rahul Tripathi, Ravindra Jadeja, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir (C) and Pat Cummins.

CSK vs KKR Probable Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Faf du Plessis/Shane Watson, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (C/wk), N Jagadeesan, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Deepak Chahar/Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Santner, Imran Tahir and Monu Kumar.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan (C), Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi/Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy.

