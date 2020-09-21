David Warner – who was in good form in the UK recently was expected to do big things in IPL – was runout in the most unlucky manner against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday in Match 3 of the ongoing Indian Premier League in UAE. Warner was dismissed for six as he was runout while backing up. Also Read - LIVE IPL 2020 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Match 3 Live Cricket Score And Updates: Warner Falls Early; RCB Hurt SRH in 164 Chase

Bairstow hit the ball straight back – it was in the air – Umesh Yadav put his hand out trying to pluck the ball off thin air – it clipped his fingers and hit the stumps on his way. Warner was outside the non-striker’s crease and had no chance of making it back in time. He did not even wait for the umpire to go upstairs as he started making the long walk back. He was runout in the second over in the 164-chase. Also Read - Ravichandran Ashwin Injury Update: Delhi Capitals Spinner Reacts on Shoulder Injury During Dream11 IPL 2020

After having won the toss, SRH opted to field continuing the trend in the tournament. They managed to restrict the RCB side to 163 for five in 20 overs.

Debutant Devdutt Padikkal impressed one and all with his strokeplay as he top-scored with 56 off 42 balls. AB de Villiers also hit a timely 51 off 30 balls to give RCB a good finish.