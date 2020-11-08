DC vs SRH Dream11 IPL 2020 Prediction, Playing 11

SunRisers Hyderabad were not considered title contenders for much of the season but their recent performances indicate that they have found a winning formula, which they would hope will continue working when they face the struggling Delhi Capitals in the second Qualifier of the Indian Premier League in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. Delhi have been on the wane since their brilliant performances in the first half of the season and go into this match on the back of a heavy 57-run defeat to the Mumbai Indians in the first Qualifier. David Warner-led Sunrisers were struggling to find the right balance in the first half of the season, having managed just three wins in their first seven games. However, the 'Orange Army' regrouped at the right time and ticked all the boxes to smoothly enter the playoffs. All-rounder Jason Holder's – 55 runs, 13 wickets – inclusion has acted as a catalyst for SRH's turnaround. In their last game against Royal Challengers Bangalore Holder's unbeaten 24 along with Williamson's half century is what took SRH over the line after their top order fell early.

Delhi Capitals were on a roll in the first half, winning five of their seven games before the Shreyas Iyer-led side started faltering. Shikhar Dhawan – 525 runs in 15 matches – has been in sublime touch but would hope to get support from the others. Iyer – 433 runs in 15 matches, all-rounder Marcus Stoinis – 314 runs in 15 matches, and Prithvi Shaw – 228 runs in 13 matches – have been amongst runs for their side but they have been plagued by inconsistency. Similarly, Rishabh Pant – 285 runs in 12 matches – has been off-colour since his comeback from injury. Their bowling has been DC's main weapon with the South African pace duo Kagiso Rabada – 25 wickets in 15 matches – and his compatriot Anrich Nortje – 20 wickets in 14 matches. Spinners Ravichandran Ashwin – 13 wickets in 13 matches – and Axar Patel (8 wickets in 13 matches) have been positives for DC in their struggles in recent games.

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network. Also Read - IPL 2020, Qualifier 2: DC Have to Play Fearlessly to Beat SRH, Feels Marcus Stoinis

Online Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar VIP

The pitch at Sheikh Zayed Stadium has slowed down a bit with batsmen having to work hard for their runs. It was evident during the Eliminator clash between Hyderabad and Bangalore on Friday. There is enough help on offer for the bowlers with movement off the surface keeping the batsmen on their toes. The pacers have enjoyed extra bounce and swing early on with the spinners ruling the roost in the middle overs. The dimensions of the ground also work in their favour with the batsmen having to rely on strike rotation, more often than not. With dew playing a big part in the second half of the match, both teams will look at chase upon winning the toss. Wickets in hand will be crucial to both sides’ fortunes with the pitch slowing down as the game progresses. 160-170 should be a par score here on this surface.

Rishabh Pant, David Warner, Shikhar Dhawan (VC), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Jason Holder, Kagiso Rabada (C), T Natarajan, Anrich Nortje and Shahbaz Nadeem.

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams, Axar Patel, Ravi Ashwin, Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Wriddhiman Saha/Shreevats Goswami, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma and T Natarajan.

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (C), Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Pravin Dubey, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ravi Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams, Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer and Tushar Deshpande.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Y Prithviraj, Billy Stanlake, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Fabian Allen, Jason Holder, Priyam Garg, Sandeep Bavanaka, Sanjay Yadav, Virat Singh.