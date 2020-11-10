MI vs DC Dream11 IPL 2020 Prediction, Playing 11

The unmatched legacy and hegemony created by the ‘galacticos’ of Mumbai Indians will be thoroughly challenged by a young Mumbaikar Shreyas Iyer, who will lead a passionate-but-unpredictable Delhi Capitals in a cracker of an Indian Premier League final in Dubai on Tuesday. After 52 days of the most closely-contested and widely-watched edition played on alien land in the backdrop of the raging COVID-19 pandemic, the BCCI can pat itself for pulling off a near-flawless tournament that gave people a chance to withdraw from prime time negativity that dominated the air space. And now, it’s the coronation time with IPL’s most successful skipper Rohit Sharma itching to win his fifth title amid a stormy couple of weeks. Also Read - Women's T20 Challenge Final Report, TRA vs SUP 2020: Smriti Mandhana, Salma Khatun, Deepti Sharma Star as Trailblazers Beat Supernovas to Win Maiden Title

On the other hand, the Capitals, a team that had flattered to deceive for a dozen editions, will finally realize its potential on the grand stage of T20 cricket. There hasn’t been too many editions where the two most deserving teams squared off in a summit clash, unlike this edition where Mumbai reached the finals winning 10 out of their 15 games while Capitals, despite a slump, managed to triumph in nine out of their 16 games. There haven’t been too many teams that have shown the flair and balance of Mumbai Indians, envy for any opposition. Sample this scary piece of statistic and one can gauge the might of Mumbai Indians. In all, their players have hit 130 sixes compared to Capitals’ 84. The sub-plots and little battles within are going to be enticing. These include a young captain Iyer trying to show his wares, Ricky Ponting stamping his credentials as an astute tactician, and Suryakumar ensuring that chairman of selectors Sunil Joshi eats a humble pie. IPL final will grab all eyeballs but possibly miss that man from Jharkhand who has been a regular feature in the finals since 2017. MS Dhoni will be missed in an IPL final but then cricket just like life will go on at its own pace Also Read - Women's IPL 2020 FINAL MATCH HIGHLIGHTS, TRA vs SUP Women's T20 Challenge 2020 Score And Online Updates: Smriti, Salma Star as Trailblazers Beat Supernovas by 16 Runs to Win Title

MI vs DC WEATHER FORECAST

MI vs DC 2020 IPL Live Streaming Details

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network. Also Read - T Natarajan: All You Need to Know About The SRH Pacer Who Replaced Injured Varun Chakravarthy in India Squad For Australia

Online Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar VIP

MI vs DC Pitch Report

The pitch at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the past has offered plenty of runs for the batsmen. In the previous IPL 2020 game at this venue, Mumbai Indians register a mammoth score of 200, which indicates the nature of the pitch. While there should be some swing on offer early on, a change of pace could be key as the match progresses. However, there will be enough help on offer for the faster bowlers with movement off the surface keeping the batsmen on their toes. With one side of the ground being relatively bigger than the other, batsmen could try to capitalise on the same. However, it could go both ways against the spinners, who aren’t expected to get much turn off the surface. With dew not expected to play any role, both teams might prefer to bat first given that the game is a final. 170-180 likely to be a competitive total at the venue.

MI vs DC Dream11 Fantasy Tips

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock

Batsmen: Suryakumar Yadav, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rohit Sharma (C)

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Marcus Stoinis (VC)

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

MI vs DC Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Marcus Stoinis, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Pravin Dubey/Harshal Patel.

MI vs DC SQUADS

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Saurabh Tiwary, James Pattinson, Dhawal Kulkarni, Aditya Tare, Mitchell McClenaghan, Chris Lynn, Jayant Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai.

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Marcus Stoinis, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Praveen Dubey, Harshal Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Daniel Sams, Mohit Sharma, Alex Carey, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Tushar Deshpande, Lalit Yadav.