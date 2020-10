IPL 2020, RCB vs KKR in Sharjah

Both KKR and RCB will look to continue their winning momentum when they clash in Sharjah on Monday. It is highly unlikely that any of the teams would change their winning combinations.

WEATHER FORECAST

The temperature is going to fluctuate between 35-40 degrees Celcius throughout the day, which means heat will make it uncomfortable for the players in the middle. The humidity would be around 34 which will make the playing conditions dry.

TOSS AND PITCH

Both captains – Dinesh Karthik and Virat Kohli – have shown their inclination to batting first recently and that has been a successful move. Hence it is very unlikely that the side that wins the toss will opt to chase. The pitch is going to be a batting paradise and given the small size of the ground a lot of sixes could be on display.

RCB vs KKR My Dream11 Team