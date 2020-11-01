KKR vs RR Dream11 IPL 2020 Prediction, Playing 11

Consecutive wins in their last two matches have given Rajasthan Royals hope for qualifying for the playoffs of the Indian Premier League and the Steve Smith-led team will aim to capitalise on the situation when they face a deflated Kolkata Knight Riders in Dubai on Sunday. Both RR net run rate -0.377 and KKR -0.467 have equal 12 points each from 13 games. However, it is RR’s superior net run-rate that gives them an edge. RR will be looking for a big win to stay ahead in the middle of the jam-packed table with every team, except Chennai Super Kings, still afloat. Ben Stokes and Sanju Samson rediscovering their form has been the catalyst for RR in their recent matches while skipper Smith, Robin Uthappa, and Jos Buttler were also handy with the bat in their game against Kings XI Punjab. Also Read - KKR vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals T20 Match 54 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium 7.30 PM IST November 1 Sunday

Fast bowler Jofra Archer has put in some of his best performances ever this season while Stokes was also among the wickets against KXIP. However, Varun Aaron, Kartik Tyagi and Shreyas Gopal leaked runs. For KKR, spinner Varun Chakravarthy has been the talk of the town with his performances earning him a call-up to the Indian team. The team’s massive defeats against KXIP and CSK have derailed their campaign. Nitish Rana has managed 80-plus totals in two of the last three matches but the rest of the batting lineup has been plagued by inconsistency. Narine, meanwhile, will have an additional responsibility with the ball. Also Read - IPL 2020 Points Table Today Latest Update After RCB vs SRH, Match 52: Sunrisers Hyderabad Beat Royal Challengers Bangalore to Jump to No.4 Position; Jasprit Bumrah Dethrones Kagiso Rabada to Take Top Spot in Purple Cap Tally, David Warner Goes Past Virat Kohli in Orange Cap List

The pitch at Dubai International Stadium is a pretty balanced one and offers plenty of support to both the batsmen and the bowlers. It will be good one to bat on, as the last few games at this venue in IPL 2020 have seen a few relatively high-scoring encounters. There will be some turn on offer which will keep the slower bowlers interested. With one side of the ground being bigger than the other, it should be an intriguing battle between the batsmen and the spinners in the middle overs. Wickets in hand will be key for the batting side, as teams have opted to see out the powerplay phase for a more prolific second half.

With dew playing a role in the evening games, both teams could look to chase after winning the toss, which has been the new norm in IPL 2020.

Played- 22 | Kolkata Knight Riders won- 11 | Rajasthan Royals won- 10 | NR- 1

Jos Buttler, Dinesh Karthik, Shubman Gill, Eoin Morgan, Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Andre Russell, Jofra Archer, Varun Chakravarthy, Pat Cummins and Kartik Tyagi | Captain: Ben Stokes, Vice-Captain: Shubman Gill.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (C), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi/Rinku Singh, Andre Russell/Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Chakravarthy and Pat Cummins.

Rajasthan Royals: Ben Stokes, Robin Uthappa, Steve Smith (C), Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler (WK), Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Varun Aaron/Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Kartik Tyagi and Shreyas Gopal.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (C), Shivam Mavi, Tom Banton, Sandeep Warrier, Kuldeep Yadav, Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Nikhil Naik, Manimaran Siddharth, Andre Russell, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna, Shubman Gill, Nitesh Rana, Siddhesh Lad, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Rinku Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Chris Green and Rahul Tripathi.

Rajasthan Royals: Steve Smith (C), David Miller, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Robin Uthappa, Shashank Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ben Stokes, Mahipal Lomror, Shreyas Gopal, Tom Curran, Anuj Rawat, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Akash Singh, Andrew Tye, Aniruddha Joshi, Ankit Rajpoot, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Kartik Tyagi, Mayank Markande, Oshane Thomas, Rahul Tewatia, Varun Aaron.