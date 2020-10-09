KXIP vs KKR Dream11 IPL 2020 Prediction, Playing 11

In another high-voltage encounter of Indian Premier League on super Saturday, bottom-placed Kings XI Punjab will take on high on confidence Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi in match no. 24. The Dream IPL 2020 KXIP vs KKR match will begin at 3.30 PM IST – October 10. Kings XI Punjab will have to play out of their skins to get their stuttering campaign back on track when they face fancied Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League match no. 24 on Saturday. Smarting from a 69-run drubbing at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad, it will not be an easy task for a struggling KXIP side to stand up to the challenge thrown by an all-round KKR team, which is a fine blend of youth and experience.

Following five losses and a solitary win, Kings XI Punjab are currently placed at the bottom of the table with two points, whereas the Knight Riders are fourth with six points from three wins. Notwithstanding a couple of reverses, KKR are gradually emerging as a strong contender for a third IPL title, with many of their players striking form as the tournament approaches the half-way stage. Shubman Gill has already created an impression as an opener and now KKR have found another option at the top in Rahul Tripathi, who will enter the game with some confidence after his swashbuckling innings of 81 against Chennai Super Kings two days ago. Kings XI Punjab will again rely on their trusted opening pair of captain KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal. If Chris Gayle recovers from his food poisoning, he will make his first appearance in the ongoing IPL and that will be a huge boost for KXIP. The mis-firing Glenn Maxwell is likely to make way for Gayle. Nicholas Pooran's exploits with the bat is a positive for KXIP and he will again look to play his shots freely.

KXIP vs KKR WEATHER FORECAST

KXIP vs KKR 2020, IPL Live Streaming Details

TV Broadcast Star Sports Network.

Online Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar VIP

KXIP vs KKR Pitch Report

The pitch at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi is pretty balanced one and offers plenty of support to both the batsmen and the bowlers. The batsmen will have to play himself in before playing their shots. They should look to target the shorter side of the ground. In the previous matches in Abu Dhabi, dew has played its part and hasn’t as well. The conundrum over whether to bat first or chase in Abu Dhabi continues. In addition to the extra bounce, the pacers have enjoyed swing with the new ball, which has kept the batsmen on their toes. With this being an afternoon contest – the temperature will also on the higher side, batting first would be the ideal option with 160-170 being a competitive total at this venue.

KXIP vs KKR Head to Head

Played- 25 | Kings XI Punjab won- 8 | Kolkata Knight Riders won- 17 | N/R- 0

KXIP vs KKR Fantasy Tips

KL Rahul (VC), Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine (C), Mohammed Shami, Pat Cummins, Varun Chakravarthy and Ravi Bishnoi.

KXIP vs KKR Probable Playing XIs

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (C), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Simran Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh/Deepak Hooda, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (C/WK), Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy.

KXIP vs KKR SQUADS

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (C), Karun Nair, Mohammed Shami, Nicholas Pooran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Hardus Viljoen, Darshan Nalkande, Sarfaraz Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Murugan Ashwin, K Gowtham, J Suchith, Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell, Deepak Hooda, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, James Neesham, Chris Jordan, Tajinder Dhillon, Prabhsimran Singh, Agnivesh Ayachi, Harpreet Brar, Murugan Ashwin.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (C), Shivam Mavi, Tom Banton, Sandeep Warrier, Kuldeep Yadav, Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Nikhil Naik, Manimaran Siddharth, Andre Russell, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna, Shubman Gill, Nitesh Rana, Siddhesh Lad, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Rinku Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Chris Green and Rahul Tripathi.