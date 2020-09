IPL 2020 Full Schedule, Live Streaming Details

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will lock horns against Chennai Super Kings in the tournament opener on September 19 at the Abu Dhabi stadium. The fixture is expected to get the tournament a great start as both the sides have big names and eyes would be on MS Dhoni's return to cricket after 18 months.

Here is all you need to know about the 53-day tournament in the UAE.

IPL 2020 Schedule (IST Timings)

September 19 — 7:30PM ABU DHABI MUMBAI INDIANS vs CHENNAI SUPER KINGS Also Read - IPL 2020 Kings XI Punjab Team Preview: With Anil Kumble-KL Rahul in Ranks, 'Perennial Underachievers' KXIP Eye Maiden Title in UAE

September 20 — 7:30PM DUBAI DELHI CAPITALS vs KINGS XI PUNJAB

September 21 — 7:30PM DUBAI SUNRISERS HYDERABADvs ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE

September 22 — 7:30PM SHARJAH RAJASTHAN ROYALS vs CHENNAI SUPER KINGS

September 23 — 7:30PM ABU DHABI KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS vs MUMBAI INDIANS

September 24 — 7:30PM DUBAI KINGS XI PUNJAB vs ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE

September 25 — 7:30PM DUBAI CHENNAI SUPER KINGS vs DELHI CAPITALS

September 26 — 7:30PM ABU DHABI KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS vs SUNRISERS HYDERABAD

September 27 — 7:30PM SHARJAH RAJASTHAN ROYALS vs KINGS XI PUNJAB

September 28 — 7:30PM DUBAI ROYAL CHALLENGERS vs BANGALORE MUMBAI INDIANS

September 29 —7:30PM ABU DHABI DELHI CAPITALS vs SUNRISERS HYDERABAD

September 30 —7:30PM DUBAI RAJASTHAN ROYALS vs KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS

October 1 —7:30PM ABU DHABI KINGS XI PUNJAB vs MUMBAI INDIANS

October 2 — 7:30PM DUBAI CHENNAI SUPER KINGS vs SUNRISERS HYDERABAD

October 3 —3:30PM ABU DHABI ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE vs RAJASTHAN ROYALS

October 3 —7:30PM SHARJAH DELHI CAPITALS vs KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS

October 4 —3:30PM SHARJAH MUMBAI INDIANS vs SUNRISERS HYDERABAD

October 4 —7:30PM DUBAI KINGS XI PUNJAB CHENNAI vs SUPER KINGS

October 5 —7:30PM DUBAI ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE vs DELHI CAPITALS

October 6 —7:30PM ABU DHABI MUMBAI INDIANS vs RAJASTHAN ROYALS

October 7 —7:30PM ABU DHABI KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS vs CHENNAI SUPER KINGS

October 8 —7:30PM DUBAI SUNRISERS HYDERABAD vs KINGS XI PUNJAB

October 9 —7:30PM SHARJAH RAJASTHAN ROYALS vs DELHI CAPITALS

October 10 —3:30PM ABU DHABI KINGS XI PUNJAB vs KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS

October 10 —7:30PM DUBAI CHENNAI SUPER KINGS ROYAL vs CHALLENGERS BANGALORE

October 11 —3:30PM DUBAI SUNRISERS HYDERABAD vs RAJASTHAN ROYALS

October 11 —7:30PM ABU DHABI MUMBAI INDIANS vs DELHI CAPITALS

October 12 —7:30PM SHARJAH ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE vs KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS

October 13 —7:30PM DUBAI SUNRISERS HYDERABAD vs CHENNAI SUPER KINGS

October 14 —7:30PM DUBAI DELHI CAPITALS vs RAJASTHAN ROYALS

October 15 —7:30PM SHARJAH ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE vs KINGS XI PUNJAB

October 16 —7:30PM ABU DHABI MUMBAI INDIANS vs KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS

October 17 —3:30PM DUBAI RAJASTHAN ROYALS vs ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE

October 17 —7:30PM SHARJAH DELHI CAPITALS vs CHENNAI SUPER KINGS

October 18 —3:30PM ABU DHABI SUNRISERS HYDERABAD vs KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS

October 18 —7:30PM DUBAI MUMBAI INDIANS vs KINGS XI PUNJAB

October 19 —7:30PM ABU DHABI CHENNAI SUPER KINGS vs RAJASTHAN ROYALS

October 20 —7:30PM DUBAI KINGS XI PUNJAB vs DELHI CAPITALS

October 21 —7:30PM ABU DHABI KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS vs ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE

October 22 —7:30PM DUBAI RAJASTHAN ROYALS vs SUNRISERS HYDERABAD

October 23 —7:30PM SHARJAH CHENNAI SUPER KINGS vs MUMBAI INDIANS

October 24 —3:30PM ABU DHABI KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS vs DELHI CAPITALS

October 24 —7:30PM DUBAI KINGS XI PUNJAB vs SUNRISERS HYDERABAD

October 25 —3:30PM DUBAI ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE vs CHENNAI SUPER KINGS

October 25 —7:30PM ABU DHABI RAJASTHAN ROYALS vs MUMBAI INDIANS

October 26 —7:30PM SHARJAH KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS vs KINGS XI PUNJAB

October 27 —7:30PM DUBAI SUNRISERS HYDERABAD vs DELHI CAPITALS

October 28 —7:30PM ABU DHABI MUMBAI INDIANS ROYAL vs CHALLENGERS BANGALORE

October 29 —7:30PM DUBAI CHENNAI SUPER KINGS vs KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS

October 30 —7:30PM ABU DHABI KINGS XI PUNJAB vs RAJASTHAN ROYALS

October 31 —3:30PM DUBAI DELHI CAPITALS vs MUMBAI INDIANS

October 31 —7:30PM SHARJAH ROYAL CHALLENGERS vs BANGALORE SUNRISERS HYDERABAD

November 1 —3:30PM ABU DHABI CHENNAI SUPER vs KINGS KINGS XI PUNJAB

November 1 —7:30PM DUBAI KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS vs RAJASTHAN ROYALS

November 2 —7:30PM ABU DHABI DELHI CAPITALS ROYAL vs CHALLENGERS BANGALORE

November 3 —7:30PM SHARJAH SUNRISERS HYDERABAD vs MUMBAI INDIANS

The full schedule can be viewed in PDF format here

FULL SQUADS

IPL 2020: TV Broadcast

IPL 2020 will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.



IPL 2020 LIVE STREAMING?



The live streaming of the IPL 2020 match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

IPL 2020 Full Squads

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Full Squad of IPL 2020

MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Piyush Chawla, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, Karn Sharma, Shane Watson, Shardul Thakur, Ambati Rayudu, Harbhajan Singh, Murali Vijay, Josh Hazlewood, Francois Du Plessis, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, KM Asif, Narayan Jagadeesan, Monu Kumar, RutuRaj Gaikwad, R. Sai Kishore

Rajasthan Royals (RR) Full Squad of IPL 2020

Ben Stokes, Steven Smith, Sanju Samson, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Ankit Rajpoot, Rahul Tewatia, Robin Uthappa, Jaydev Unadkat, Varun Aaron, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mayank Markande, Kartik Tyagi, Tom Curran, Andrew Tye, Anuj Rawat, David Miller, Oshane Thomas, Shashank Singh, Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Aniruddha Joshi, Akash Singh

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) Full Squad of IPL 2020

Lokesh Rahul, Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell, Krishnappa Gowtham, Karun Nair, Mohammed Shami, Nicholas Pooran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Chris Jordan, Chris Gayle, Ravi Bishnoi, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Hardus Viljoen, Prabhsimran Singh, Deepak Hooda, Jimmy Neesham, Darshan Nalkande, Sarfaraz Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Jagadeesha Suchith, Murugan Ashwin, Tajinder Singh, Ishan Porel

Delhi Capitals (DC) Full Squad of IPL 2020

Rishabh Pant, Shimron hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Axar Patel, Marcus Stoinis, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Alex Carey, Jason Roy, Chris Woakes, Prithvi Shaw, Ishant Sharma, Avesh khan, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Harshal Patel, Sandeep Lamichhane, Tushar Deshpande, Lalit Yadav

Mumbai Indians (MI) Full Squad of IPL 2020

Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Lasith Malinga, MItchell McClenaghan, Quinton de Kock, Rahul Chahar, Rohit Sharma, Sherfane Rutherford, SuryaKumar Yadav, Trent Boult, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Mohsin Khan

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Full Squad of IPL 2020

Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik, Harry Gurney, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Varun Chakravarti, Tom Banton, Rahul Tripathi, Chris Green, Nikhil Naik, Pravin Tambe, M Siddharth

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Full Squad of IPL 2020

Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Chris Morris, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shivam Dubey, Aaron Finch, Umesh Yadav, Kane Richardson, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Dale Steyn, Moeen Ali, Parthiv Patel, Pawan Negi, Gurkeerat Mann Singh, Isuru Udana, Devdutt Padikkal, Shahbaz Ahamad, Joshua Philippe, Pavan Deshpande

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Full Squad of IPL 2020

David Warner, Manish Pandey, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, Kane Williamson, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Jonny Bairstow, Mitchell Marsh, Priyam Garg, Virat Singh, Wriddhiman Saha, Mohammad Nabi, Shreevats Goswami, Basil Thampi, Abhishek Sharma, Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, T Natarajan, Sandeep Bavanaka, Sanjay Yadav, Abdul Samad