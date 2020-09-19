

















Dream11 IPL 2020 LIVE UPDATES

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will play Chennai Super Kings in the IPL opener in Abu Dhabi on September 19. With two heavyweights clashing in the opener, the T20 tournament is set to get off to a fine start. Eyes would be on the respective captains of both sides. Also Read - IPL 2020 Full Schedule, Live Streaming Details And All You Need to Know

With the spin-friendly tracks that would be on offer, CSK would fancy themselves to be the favourites as they have a good set of spinners in their line up. Also Read - MI vs CSK Dream11 IPL 2020 Preview: Will MS Dhoni's Spinners Rule Against Defending Champs?

Toss would be crucial as the side that wins the toss would in all likelihood bat first, considering the temperatures would dip in the evening and the pitch will get slower. Also Read - MI vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings T20 Match 1 at Shiekh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 7.30 PM IST Saturday, September 19

SQUADS

MI: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Nathan Coulter-Nile/Mitchell McClenaghan, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Saurabh Tiwary, Chris Lynn, Anmolpreet Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Prince Balwant Rai, Anukul Roy, Aditya Tare, Digvijay Deshmukh, James Pattinson, Mohsin Khan, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jayant Yadav, Nathan Coulter-Nile/Mitchell McClenaghan.

CSK: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, DJ Bravo, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir/Lungi Ngidi, Shardul Thakur, Murali Vijay, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Monu Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Sam Curran, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Karn Sharma, Sai Kishore, Josh Hazlewood, Imran Tahir/Lungi Ngidi.