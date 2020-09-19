Live Updates

  • 1:05 PM IST

    Dream11 IPL 2020 LIVE UPDATES: Sunny G feels KXIP could help KL Rahul become India vice-captain.

  • 12:33 PM IST

    ”Playing against CSK is fun, always enjoy the battle. But when we play the game, it is just another opponent” – MI Skipper

  • 12:09 PM IST

    “It is very satisfying to see IPL happening after all the hurdles on the way. Finally, we are able to make it happen but this is only the beginning as it is a long tournament so we can not afford to be complacent but definitely, it is very satisfying,” IPL Chairman told ANI.

  • 11:57 AM IST

    MI skipper Rohit needs 43 runs to edge Virat Kohli and become the leading run-getter against CSK in the history of the league.

  • 11:52 AM IST

    The countdown has begun – El Classico of IPL beckons, just does not get bigger than this. Does it?

  • 10:53 AM IST

    Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh – who pulled out of the IPL citing personal reasons along with ace batsman Suresh Raina – on Saturday said it is not going to affect the CSK side.

  • 10:22 AM IST

    Who are you putting your money on today – as difficult and tricky as it gets?

  • 9:55 AM IST

    Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar is set to set the tone of the tournament as he will be on Star Sports’ Cricket Live at 6 PM IST. He would also be addressing the testing times we are living in.

  • 9:31 AM IST

    MI has confirmed they will open with skipper Rohit Sharma and Quintin de Kock.

  • 9:20 AM IST

    Meanwhile, there is good news for CSK fans as young batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad has tested negative for the coronavirus and will undergo another test within 24 hours before being allowed to join the team bio-security bubble.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will play Chennai Super Kings in the IPL opener in Abu Dhabi on September 19. With two heavyweights clashing in the opener, the T20 tournament is set to get off to a fine start. Eyes would be on the respective captains of both sides. Also Read - Dream11 IPL 2020: Abu Dhabi Set For MI vs CSK Opener, IPL Releases Official Video | WATCH

With the spin-friendly tracks that would be on offer, CSK would fancy themselves to be the favourites as they have a good set of spinners in their line up. Also Read - Harbhajan Singh Reacts on CSK Missing Him And Suresh Raina Ahead of The IPL 2020 Opener vs MI

Toss would be crucial as the side that wins the toss would in all likelihood bat first, considering the temperatures would dip in the evening and the pitch will get slower. Also Read - MI vs CSK Dream11 IPL 2020: MS Dhoni Creates Controversy With OPPO Sponsorship Move Ahead of Opener

SQUADS

MI: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Nathan Coulter-Nile/Mitchell McClenaghan, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Saurabh Tiwary, Chris Lynn, Anmolpreet Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Prince Balwant Rai, Anukul Roy, Aditya Tare, Digvijay Deshmukh, James Pattinson, Mohsin Khan, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jayant Yadav, Nathan Coulter-Nile/Mitchell McClenaghan.

CSK: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, DJ Bravo, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir/Lungi Ngidi, Shardul Thakur, Murali Vijay, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Monu Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Sam Curran, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Karn Sharma, Sai Kishore, Josh Hazlewood, Imran Tahir/Lungi Ngidi.