MI vs DC Dream11 IPL 2020 Prediction, Playing 11

In another high-voltage encounter of Indian Premier League on super Sunday, defending champions Mumbai Indians taking will take on high-on-confidence Delhi Capitals at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi in match no. 27. Many small battles are expected to unfold when the season’s two most consistent teams — Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals — cross swords in a clash of equals on Sunday – October 11. Be it a potent top-order, a strong middle-order or a lethal bowling attack, there is hardly anything that separates the two sides. If at all one team has a slight upper hand in any department, it’s the experience in Mumbai Indians’ pace bowling arsenal. Both Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult, with years of experience behind them, could be the difference in the most sought-after contest of this edition. Also Read - IPL 2020 CSK VS RCB: Anushka Sharma Smiles, Gives Flying Kisses To Virat Kohli as He Scores 90 Not Out, Hubby Responds With Love Gesture

It means that Shikhar Dhawan will have to strive harder to give the Capitals a solid start. The left-handed batsman has got starts in the last few games but needs a bigger innings under his belt and if it comes in a big contest, Capitals will have gained a lot. In a way, young Prithvi Shaw and the in-form Rishabh Pant will face their first stiff test when they face Bumrah and Boult, who can trouble any batsman with their pace and accuracy. Capitals’ skipper Shreyas Iyer has been very impressive so far both as a batsman and as the leader of the pack. It will be interesting to see how he uses his resources against his in-form counterpart Rohit Sharma and his smashing middle-order due of Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard. Also Read - IPL 2020 Live Score CSK vs RCB, Today's Match 25 Cricket Updates Dubai: Jagadeesan Runout, Dhoni Joins Rayudu

MI vs DC WEATHER FORECAST

MI vs DC 2020, IPL Live Streaming Details

TV Broadcast – Star Sports Network. Also Read - Inside, The Pulse Was Racing: Sunil Narine on Bowling Final Over vs Kings XI Punjab

Online Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar VIP

MI vs DC Pitch Report

The pitch at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi is pretty balanced one and offers plenty of support to both the batsmen and the bowlers. The batsmen will have to play himself in before playing their shots. They should look to target the shorter side of the ground. In the previous matches in Abu Dhabi, dew has played its part and hasn’t as well. The conundrum over whether to bat first or chase in Abu Dhabi continues. Mumbai Indians, despite playing four games here, are yet to chase. Capitals, on the other hand, have defended well so far because of the firepower in their bowling attack.

MI vs DC Fantasy Tips

Quinton de Kock (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Shimron Hetmyer, Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, Marcus Stoinis, Kieron Pollard, Kagiso Rabada, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Anrich Nortje and Rahul Chahar.

MI vs DC Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (WK), Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, James Pattinson, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje.

MI vs DC SQUADS

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, James Pattison, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Prince Balwant Rai, Quinton De Kock (wk), Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwary, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult.

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (C), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shimron Hetmyer, Kagiso Rabada, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Daniel Sams, Mohit Sharma, Anrich Nortje, Alex Carey (wk), Avesh Khan, Tushar Deshpande, Harshal Patel, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav.