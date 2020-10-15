MI vs KKR Dream11 IPL 2020 Prediction, Playing 11

While Kolkata could make a few changes to their side after the loss, Mumbai is expected to play the same line-up going ahead in the fixture between the two sides on Friday in Abu Dhabi. While MI looks to carry the momentum in the second half of the tournament and continue their winning runs, Kolkata will look to bounce back after their defeat against RCB. Also Read - MI vs KKR 11Wickets Team Predictions And Tips For IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today's Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Shiekh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 7.30 PM IST Friday, October 16:

MI vs KKR WEATHER FORECAST

It would be hot and dry in Abu Dhabi with the temperatures fluctuating between 30 to 40 degree-Celcius. The heat will always make it a challenge to play in the UAE and it will be no different tomorrow. Also Read - LIVE Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab Match 31 Live Cricket Score And Updates: Kohli-led Bangalore Look to Continue Winning Momentum in Sharjah

PITCH AND TOSS

The captain winning the toss will like to bat first, the trend has changed. The pitch will assist the batsmen and the spinners. Anything around 160-180 could be a winning score. Also Read - IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals Responds to Kareena Kapoor Khan's ' Any Place For Taimur?' Query

Fantasy Team

Ishan Kishan (MI), Quinton de Kock (MI), Dinesh Karthik (KKR), Rohit Sharma (MI), Suryakumar Yadav (MI), Eoin Morgan (KKR), Kieron Pollard (MI), Andre Russell (KKR), Jasprit Bumrah (MI), Trent Boult (MI) and Varun Chakravarthy (KKR).

Quinton De Kock (MI) must be your captain for this game while Eoin Morgan (KKR) can be picked as your vice-captain.

SQUADS

Predicted Playing-11:

Mumbai Indians

Quinton de Kock (WK), Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult.

Kolkata Knight Riders

Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Tom Banton/Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik (C&WK), Andre Russell, Nitish Rana, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna and Pat Cummins

Mumbai Indians:

Rohit Sharma (c), Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McCleneghan, Quinton de Kock, Rahul Chahar, Rohit Sharma, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult, Chris Lynn, Digvijay Deshmukh, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, James Pattinson

Kolkata Knight Riders

Dinesh Karthik (c), Andre Russell, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Sunil Narine, Chris Green, Eoin Morgan, M Siddharth, Nikhil Naik, Pat Cummins, Rahul Tripathi, Tom Banton, Varun Chakravarthy