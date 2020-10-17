IPL 2020, MI vs KXIP in Dubai: Predicted Playing XIs

While Punjab could make a few changes, Mumbai would in all likelihood play the same side that they fielded against Kolkata when the two teams face off on Sunday in Dubai. Both sides would look to continue their winning momentum. There could be a toss-up between Krishnappa Gowtham and Murugan Ashwin. Also Read - IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score DC vs CSK, Today's Match 34 Live Updates, Sharjah: Rahane Out, Iyer Joins Dhawan

HEAD to HEAD

MI and KXIP have faced each other 24 times in the IPL so far and the former possesses a slender lead of 13-11 victories. Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches): Mumbai Indians hold a slight advantage over Kings XI Punjab in the recent past, claiming victory in three of the past five matches. Also Read - 'He's The Most Impactful Player in IPL' - Virat Kohli Lavishes High Praise on RCB Teammate

WEATHER FORECAST

It will be hot with the temperature around the 35 degrees Celsius mark. The highest temperature will be around 39°C while the minimum temperature will be around 28°C. Also Read - MI vs KXIP Dream11 Team Hints And Predictions IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today's Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab Match 36 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium 7.30 PM IST Sunday, October 18

TOSS AND PITCH

The side that wins the toss will in all probability bat first, keeping the record in mind. The pitch will slow down as the game progresses and will help spinners. The batsmen will also have runs on offer as the pitch will help the batters as well.

FANTASY TEAM

Keeper – KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran, Quinton de Kock

Batters – Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya

All-Rounders – Kieron Pollard,

Bowlers – Mohammed Shami, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

Likely 11

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

Kings XI Punjab: Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (c)(wk), Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, James Neesham/Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sarfaraz Khan, Murugan Ashwin/Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi.

SQUADS

Kings XI Punjab: Lokesh Rahul (C), Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Mandeep Singh, James Neesham, Tajinder Singh, Chris Jordan, Karun Nair, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sarfaraz Khan, Sheldon Cottrell, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Murugan Ashwin, Jagadeesha Suchith, Krishnappa Gowtham, Hardus Viljoen, Simran Singh

Mumbai Indians (MI): Aditya Tare, Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Saurabh Tiwary, Chris Lynn, Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Sudhakar Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, James Pattinson, Mitchell McClenaghan, Trent Boult, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Mohsin Khan, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai