MI vs RR Dream11 IPL 2020 Prediction, Playing 11

In another high-voltage encounter of Indian Premier League on super Sunday, defending champions Mumbai Indians taking will take on Rajasthan Royals at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi in match no. 20. Boasting an explosive batting line-up that complements their affective death bowling, Mumbai Indians will have their nose ahead in the IPL match against Rajasthan Royals. Rajasthan Royals may need to rejig their Indian line-up slightly when they try to pull their IPL campaign out of the current rot against a supremely confident Mumbai Indians on Tuesday. Starting with a bang at Sharjah on a conducive batting surface, Royals have suddenly hit a slump on bigger grounds of Dubai and Abu Dhabi with their willow-wielders not looking half as menacing as they did during the first two games. Also Read - IPL 2020 LIVE Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Match 20 Live Cricket Score And Updates: Buttler Falls After Fifty, Mumbai Rattle Rajasthan in 194 Chase

“The last two games haven’t gone to plan for us after what was a really good start to the tournament. But I guess that’s the way T20 cricket goes sometimes. We have been outplayed by the opposition on both occasions,” Royals skipper Steve Smith said on the eve of the match. “Hopefully, I am able to score a few runs tomorrow. I’ve missed out on the last two games but that happens,”Smith added. Also Read - KKR vs CSK 11Wickets Hints For Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Dream11 IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Probable XIs, Match 21 Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi at 7:30 PM IST

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, have been solid in their last couple of games and are currently on top of the table by virtue of a better net run-rate compared to Delhi Capitals, who are also on six points. After a heart-breaking loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore in the ‘Super Over’, the defending champions bounced back in style, defeating Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad by 48 and 34 runs respectively. Also Read - KKR vs CSK Dream11 Hints, Team Picking Tips For Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Probable XIs, Match 21 Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi at 7:30 PM IST Wednesday October 7

MI vs RR WEATHER FORECAST

MI vs RR 2020, IPL Live Streaming Details

MI vs RR Pitch Report

The pitch at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi is a pretty balanced one and offers plenty of support to both the batsmen and the bowlers. The batsmen will have to play himself in before playing their shots. They should look to target the shorter side of the ground. In the previous matches in Abu Dhabi, dew has played its part and hasn’t as well. The conundrum over whether to bat first or chase in Abu Dhabi continues. Mumbai Indians, despite playing three games here, are yet to chase. Royals, on the other hand, were easily mauled after batting first in their only game at the venue.

MI vs RR Head-to-Head

Played- 23 | Mumbai Indians won- 11 | Rajasthan Royals won- 11 | NR- 1

MI vs RR Fantasy Tips

Quinton de Kock, Jos Buttler (VC), Ishan Kishan, Steve Smith (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Riyan Parag, Krunal Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, Jofra Archer and Shreyas Gopal.

MI vs RR Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal/Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson, Steve Smith (C), Riyan Parag. Mahipal Lomror, Tom Curran, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat/Varun Aaron.

MI vs RR SQUADS

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Saurabh Tiwary, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Aditya Tare, Mitchell McClenaghan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai.

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (wk), Steven Smith (C), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, David Miller, Varun Aaron, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ankit Rajpoot, Manan Vohra, Andrew Tye, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Aniruddha Joshi, Shashank Singh, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh.