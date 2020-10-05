RCB vs DC Dream11 IPL 2020 Prediction, Playing 11

A juicy battle awaits fans when the two table-toppers – Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals – face-off against each other on Monday in Dubai. Skipper Virat Kohli and his Capitals counterpart Shreyas Iyer found form in the last clash and that would be ominous for bowlers. It is going to be an exciting clash and if no injuries happen, both sides will field the same side. Also Read - IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score And Updates, RCB vs DC Dream11 IPL LIVE Match 19 in Dubai: Kohli Falls, Rabada Triple Strikes Put Delhi on Brink of Big v

RCB vs DC WEATHER FORECAST

Like most of the tournament, it is going to be hot in Dubai and the temperature could fluctuate between 35-40 degrees Celcius. It is going to be uncomfortable for the players. The other day, we saw Dhoni – who is extremely fit – struggling under the heat in UAE. Also Read - IPL 2020: Virat Kohli Becomes First Indian Batsman to Score 9,000 Runs in T20s

RCB vs DC Pitch And Toss Report

The side winning the toss could want to chase as has been the trend so far. But it is going to be a rather good toss to lose. The pitch is getting slow as the game progresses. Spinners could be a handful in the dry pitches of Dubai. Also Read - IPL 2020, RCB vs DC: Virat Kohli Applies Saliva on Cricket Ball, Raises Hands After Realising Mistake | Watch Video

Fantasy Tips

Rishabh Pant (VC), AB De Villiers, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Anrich Nortje, Yuzvendra Chahal

Starting 11

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers (WK), Shivam Dube, Gurkeerat Singh, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal and Adam Zampa.

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (WK), Alex Carey, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Marcus Stoinis, Keemo Paul, Kagiso Rabada

SQUADS

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel, Aaron Finch, Josh Philippe, Chris Morris, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Pawan Negi, Isuru Udana, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Pavan Deshpande, Adam Zampa.

Delhi Capitals (DC): Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Marcus Stoinis, Keemo Paul, Daniel Sams, Lalit Yadav, Kagiso Rabada, Ravichandran Ashwin, Anrich Nortje, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Mohit Sharma, Harshal Patel, Sandeep Lamichhane, Avesh Khan, Tushar Deshpande