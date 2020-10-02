11Wickets Fantasy Cricket Tips

Dream11 IPL 2020 RCB vs RR: Pitch Report, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals T20 Match 15 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 3.30 PM IST Saturday, October 3:

Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Rajasthan Royals in the first afternoon game in the first double-header weekend at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, While the Challengers are coming off a thrilling Super Over win, the Royals will be looking to get back to winning ways after a poor show against Kolkata Knight Riders.

RCB's biggest concern will be the form of skipper Virat Kohli – who is due in this tournament. On the other hand, the Royals will hope Smith gets back among the runs after a disastrous show at Dubai. All in all, it is expected to be a cracker for various reasons.

RCB vs RR 11Wickets Fantasy Team

Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (wk), Virat Kohli, Steve Smith (captain), AB de Villiers, Shivam Dube, Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer, Rahul Tewatia, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini

Likely 11

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler(w), Steven Smith(c), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Tom Curran/David Miller, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Jaydev Unadkat

FULL SQUADS

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel (wk), Aaron Finch, Josh Philippe, Chris Morris, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Pawan Negi, Isuru Udana, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Pavan Deshpande, Adam Zampa

Rajasthan Royals (RR): Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson (wk), Andrew Tye, Kartik Tyagi, Steven Smith (c), Ankit Rajpoot, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Shashank Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Curran, Robin Uthappa, Aniruddha Joshi, Jofra Archer

