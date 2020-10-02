RCB vs RR Dream11 IPL 2020 Prediction, Playing 11

The dew factor will go out of the window but the searing heat will be an issue when Royal Challengers Bangalore take on a better prepared Rajasthan Royals in the first of the 10 IPL double-headers on Saturday. Having played their first two games at Sharjah, the smallest of the three venues, the Royals got their strategy wrong in the game against Kolkata Knight Riders in Dubai. The ground here too is on the bigger side and Royals' experience of playing in Dubai will help them take more informed decisions. RCB will also be making their first appearance at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.

With the batsmen unable to hit through the line as consistently as they could do in Sharjah, Royals failed to chase 175 against KKR on Wednesday. Since they have a settled overseas players' combination, one possible change in the eleven could be replacing pacer Ankit Rajpoot with Varun Aaron, who is yet to get a game. The team has benched young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal after Jos Buttler's arrival but calls have been growing for his inclusion. With the top three picking themselves, the stylish southpaw can only play in the middle order. Both Royals and the RCB go into Saturday's afternoon match with two wins in three games.

RCB vs RR WEATHER FORECAST

RCB vs RR Pitch And Toss Report

In the 13th edition of IPL 2020 competition so far, the Sheikh Zayed Stadium has produced competitive pitches, with the bowlers having more of an impact here than in Dubai and Sharjah. Abu Dhabi strip always offers swing and spin for the pacers and spinners respectively. However, despite help on offer for the bowlers – the wicket is good to bat on.

RCB vs RR Fantasy Tips

Jos Buttler (C), Sanju Samson, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (VC), Steve Smith, Rahul Tewatia, Washington Sundar, Shreyas Gopal, Tom Curran, Yuzvendra Chahal and Navdeep Saini.

RCB vs RR Predicted Playing XI

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers (WK), Shivam Dube, Gurkeerat Singh, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal and Adam Zampa.

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (WK), Steve Smith (C), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer, Ankit Rajpoot, Shreyas Gopal and Jaydev Unadkat.

RCB vs RR Full Squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Gurkeerat Singh, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Parthiv Patel, Pawan Negi, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana, Joshua Philippe, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahamad, Adam Zampa.

Rajasthan Royals: Steve Smith (C), David Miller, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Robin Uthappa, Shashank Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ben Stokes, Mahipal Lomror, Shreyas Gopal, Tom Curran, Anuj Rawat, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Akash Singh, Andrew Tye, Aniruddha Joshi, Ankit Rajpoot, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Kartik Tyagi, Mayank Markande, Oshane Thomas, Rahul Tewatia, Varun Aaron.