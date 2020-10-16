IPL 2020, RR vs RCB in Dubai, Predicted Playing XI

Rajasthan Royals – who lost their way after the win in the first two matches – will look to bounce back and get their campaign in order when they face Royal Challengers Bangalore – who have had a good season thus far.

HEAD to HEAD

Royals are ahead in a head-to-head count, in their previous face-off, Kohli and Co beat the Royals comprehensively by eight wickets. The Challengers, on the other game, lost against the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in Sharjah. Hence they will also hope to get back to winning ways.

WEATHER FORECAST

It will be hot with the temperature around the 35 degrees Celsius mark. The humidity won't be on the higher side though. The players will need to stay hydrated to stay fit.

TOSS AND PITCH

The side that wins the toss will in all probability bat first, keeping the record in mind. The pitch will slow down as the game progresses and will help spinners. The batsmen will also have runs on offer as the pitch will help the batters as well.

FANTASY TEAM

Keeper – AB De Villiers, Sanju Samson

Batters – Devdutt Padikal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (c), Steve Smith

All-Rounders – Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Ben Stokes

Bowlers – Yuzvendra Chahal, Jofra Archer (vc)

Captain And Vice-Captain

Captain Options – Virat Kohli

Vice-Captain Options – Jofra Archer

Probable 11

Dream11 IPL 2020 RR Probable XI – Jos Buttler (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal/Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson, Steve Smith (C), Riyan Parag. Mahipal Lomror, Tom Curran, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat/Varun Aaron.

Dream11 IPL 2020 RCB Probable XI – Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, C Morris, Yuzvendra Chahal

FULL SQUADS

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Squad

Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Shivam Dube, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Dale Steyn, Parthiv Patel, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Chris Morris, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Philippe, Shahbaz Ahmed

Rajasthan Royals (RR) Squad

Jos Buttler (wk), Steven Smith (c), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat, Ankit Rajpoot, David Miller, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Varun Aaron, Aniruddha Joshi, Manan Vohra, Andrew Tye, Shashank Singh, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh