RR vs SRH Dream11 IPL 2020 Prediction, Playing 11

In another high-voltage encounter of Indian Premier League on terrific Thursday, Rajasthan Royals will be taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in match no. 40. The Steve Smith-led Royals are placed sixth in the standings with eight points and still they have a thin chance of making to the next round. SRH, on the other hand, are a place below them on six points and thus have a four-point gap to bridge. The RR top-order failed to fire against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Their ploy of demoting Jos Buttler to number five, however, worked with the England batsman finishing the match unbeaten on 70 and leading the team to victory. Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, and Robin Uthappa need to provide a good start while the onus of converting those lies on the shoulders of Buttler and Smith. Samson’s performances have fallen off a cliff since the first two matches of the season and he would be looking to get his act together. Also Read - IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score KKR vs RCB, Today's Match 39 Live Updates Abu Dhabi: Finch, Padikkal Off to a Steady Start

RR’s leading wicket-taker Jofra Archer (39 wickets form 31 games) will once again spearhead the pace charge and will seek some support from Stokes, who is yet to create an impact. The others — Tewatia, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot and Kartik Tyagi — were quite economical with the ball against CSK. SRH, on the other hand, are on the verge of losing a playoff berth and only a win could keep them buoyant. The 2016 champions rely heavily relies on its top four — Jonny Bairstow, Warner, Manish Pandey and Kane Williamson. They have remain unable to find a finisher in their middle-order. It is this factor, along with Williamson’s injury, that prompted Warner to demote himself lower down the order in their previous game against Kolkata Knight Riders. He ended up pushing the match into a Super Over. Also Read - RR vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad T20 Match 40 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium 7.30 PM IST October 22 Thursday

With the average first innings score at the venue being 174, the Dubai International Cricket Stadium has seen its fair share of action in IPL 2020. The bowlers have been successful at this venue, with enough movement available off the surface to keep them interested. Despite the dimensions of the ground playing into their hands, teams have preferred to see out the initial phase where the pacers have ruled the roost with incisive swing bowling. Also Read - KKR vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore T20 Match 39 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 7.30 PM IST Wednesday, October 21

RR vs SRH Fantasy Tips

Jonny Bairstow, Priyam Garg, David Warner (VC), Jos Buttler, Steve Smith, Abdul Samad, Ben Stokes (C), Jofra Archer, Rashid Khan, Kartik Tyagi and T Natarajan.

RR vs SRH Predicted Playing XI

Rajasthan Royals: Ben Stokes, Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson (WK), Steve Smith (C), Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot and Kartik Tyagi.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Jonny Bairstow (WK), David Warner (C), Kane Williamson/Mohammad Nabi, Priyam Garg, Manish Pandey, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Sandeep Sharma, Basil Thampi, Rashid Khan and T Natarajan.

RR vs SRH Full Squads

Rajasthan Royals: Steve Smith (C), David Miller, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Robin Uthappa, Shashank Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ben Stokes, Mahipal Lomror, Shreyas Gopal, Tom Curran, Anuj Rawat, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Akash Singh, Andrew Tye, Aniruddha Joshi, Ankit Rajpoot, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Kartik Tyagi, Mayank Markande, Oshane Thomas, Rahul Tewatia, Varun Aaron.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Shreevats GoswaRR, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, B Sandeep, Sanjay Yadav, Fabian Allen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi.