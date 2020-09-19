CSK player Ruturaj Gaikwad – who had contracted the coronavirus after landing in UAE – has tested negative once and another test awaits the young batsman before he can be available to join the squad. Gaikwad is set to miss the IPL opener against Mumbai Indians on September 19 in Abu Dhabi. Also Read - MI vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings T20 Match 1 at Shiekh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 7.30 PM IST Saturday, September 19

As per a report in Sportstar, Ruturaj has tested negative for COVID-19 once. He will undergo the same test within 24 hours and has to test negative again.

Gaikwad could miss out on a few matches as the BCCI protocol states that the player has to also pass a fitness test before being available to play and that will take about 2-3 days after he clears the COVID test.

In some corners, the young cricketer – who is a right-hander – is being looked at as Suresh Raina’s replacement at No 3. He has scored 843 runs in 28 T20s and is yet to make his IPL debut.

CSK COVID Problems, Players Pull Out

CSK has gone through a lot of headaches after landing in UAE. From ace players pulling out of the tournament to players and members of the support staff contracting the virus. Raina and veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh pulled out of the tournament citing ‘personal problems’. Deepak Chahar and Gaikwad along with 13 support staff members tested positive for COVID. Chahar is fit and clear now, only Gaikwad awaits his all clearance which could happen soon.

MI vs CSK Opener

Defending champions take on Chennai Super Kings in the much-awaited tournament opener at Abu Dhabi on September 19. It is expected to be a humdinger as both sides possess big names in their ranks who are proven match-winners. CSK with the spinners they have on their side could hold the edge.