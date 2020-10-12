SRH vs CSK Dream11 IPL 2020 Prediction, Playing 11

In another high-voltage encounter of Indian Premier League on Tuesday, Sunrisers Hyderabad will be taking will take on three-time champions Chennai Super Kings at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in match no. 29. Time is fast running out for the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings, a team that desperately needs its batting to click when it takes on Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday in a battle to keep its IPL hopes alive. The three-time champions and last edition’s runner-up, CSK are seeking a revival of fortunes after suffering five defeats in seven games. They are currently at the penultimate position in the eight-team standings halfway into the tournament. Considered one of the most successful chasers in the history of IPL with a chase-master in Dhoni, CSK’s batting struggle this year can be gauged from the fact that all their defeats came while going after targets. Also Read - IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score RCB vs KKR, Today's Match 28 Live Updates Sharjah: Saini Removes Banton

While Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis have had decent outings so far, CSK need a stronger show from its faltering middle order to. After facing brickbats for persisting with Kedar Jadhav, CSK dropped him in their last match and his replacement Narayan Jagadeesan (33 off 28) made a decent score in the company of Ambati Rayudu (42 off 40). However, CSK’s chase fell apart after the duo departed. The likes of Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja and Dwayne Bravo too failed to come to the team’s rescue. Also Read - SRH vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings T20 Match 29 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium 7.30 PM IST Tuesday October 13

SRH vs CSK WEATHER FORECAST

SRH vs CSK, SRH vs CSK Fantasy Prediction Dream11 IPL 2020, Best players list of SRH vs CSK, Dream11 IPL 2020, Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 Team Player List, Chennai Super Kings Dream11 Player List, Online Cricket Tips Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Dream11 IPL 2020, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips, Online Cricket Tips Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Dream11 IPL 2020, Pitch Report, Playing 11, SRH vs CSK Weather Forecast, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings, SRH vs CSK TV Timing, SRH vs CSK 2020, SRH vs CSK Preview, IPL 2020, IPL 13, Indian Premier League, IPL Updates, SRH vs CSK head to head, SRH vs CSK prediction, SRH vs CSK live score, SRH vs CSK live ipl score, SRH vs CSK stadium 2020, SRH vs CSK venue, SRH vs CSK live scorecard, SRH vs CSK fantasy prediction, SRH vs CSK ipl 2020, SRH vs CSK october 13, SRH vs CSK 11wickets fantasy cricket, SRH vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction, SRH vs CSK match prediction, IPL 2020 match schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 live score, IPL 2020 live, IPL 2020 score, IPL 2020 SRH vs CSK, IPL 2020 match list, IPL 2020 MI team, IPL 2020 DC team, IPL 2020 live match, IPL 2020 today match, Sunrisers Hyderabad roster, Sunrisers Hyderabad team 2020, Sunrisers Hyderabad squad 2020, Sunrisers Hyderabad 2020, Sunrisers Hyderabad matches, latest cricket news, MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad Twitter, Chennai Super Kings team 2020, Mumbai Indians next match, Chennai Super Kings squad 2020, Chennai Super Kings players 2020, Chennai Super Kings live streaming, Chennai Super Kings IPL 2020 live streaming, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, SRH vs CSK venue, SRH vs CSK Prediction, SRH vs CSK 2020 Venue, IPL 2020 Live, IPL 2020 time table, IPL 2020 live match, IPL 2020 virat kohli price, IPL 2020 orange cap, IPL 2020 purple cap, IPL 2020 orange cap list, IPL 2020 latest news, IPL 2020 news, IPL 2020 updated points table, David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Rashid Khan, latest cricket news,

SRH vs CSK Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 29_Predicted XIs, Weather Forecast_Google Screenshot

SRH vs CSK 2020, IPL Live Streaming Details

TV Broadcast Star Sports Network. Also Read - IPL 2020 News: Delhi Capitals Pacer Ishant Sharma Ruled Out of T20 Tournament Due to Rib Injury

Online Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar VIP

SRH vs CSK Pitch Report

The pitch at Dubai International Cricket Stadium has slowed down a bit because of that the batsmen having to work hard for their runs. There is enough help on offer for the bowlers with movement off the surface keeping the batsmen on their toes. The pacers have enjoyed extra bounce and swing early on with the spinners ruling the roost in the middle overs. The dimensions of the ground also work in their favour with the batsmen having to rely on strike rotation, more often than not. Batsmen have looked to bide their time in the middle before launching an attack. Wickets in hand will be crucial to both sides’ fortunes with the pitch slowing down as the game progresses.

SRH vs CSK Fantasy Tips

MS Dhoni, Faf du Plessis, David Warner (C), Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, Sam Curran, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur and Khaleel Ahmed.

SRH vs CSK Probable Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (WK), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, T Natarajan, Khaleel Ahmed and Sandeep Sharma.

Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (C/WK), N Jagadeesan, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur.

SRH vs CSK SQUADS

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Billy Stanlake, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Fabian Allen, Mitchell Marsh, Priyam Garg, Sandeep Bavanaka, Sanjay Yadav, Virat Singh.

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (C), Murali Vijay, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, Mitchell Santner, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Piyush Chawla, Monu Kumar, N Jagadeesan, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, R Sai Kishore, Lungi Ngidi and Josh Hazlewood.