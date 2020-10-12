SRH vs CSK Dream11 IPL 2020 Prediction, Playing 11

In another high-voltage encounter of Indian Premier League on Tuesday, Sunrisers Hyderabad will be taking will take on three-time champions Chennai Super Kings at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in match no. 29. Time is fast running out for the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings, a team that desperately needs its batting to click when it takes on Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday in a battle to keep its IPL hopes alive. The three-time champions and last edition’s runner-up, CSK are seeking a revival of fortunes after suffering five defeats in seven games. They are currently at the penultimate position in the eight-team standings halfway into the tournament. Considered one of the most successful chasers in the history of IPL with a chase-master in Dhoni, CSK’s batting struggle this year can be gauged from the fact that all their defeats came while going after targets. Also Read - IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score RCB vs KKR, Today's Match 28 Live Updates Sharjah: Saini Removes Banton

While Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis have had decent outings so far, CSK need a stronger show from its faltering middle order to. After facing brickbats for persisting with Kedar Jadhav, CSK dropped him in their last match and his replacement Narayan Jagadeesan (33 off 28) made a decent score in the company of Ambati Rayudu (42 off 40). However, CSK’s chase fell apart after the duo departed. The likes of Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja and Dwayne Bravo too failed to come to the team’s rescue. Also Read - SRH vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings T20 Match 29 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium 7.30 PM IST Tuesday October 13

SRH vs CSK WEATHER FORECAST

SRH vs CSK 2020, IPL Live Streaming Details

TV Broadcast Star Sports Network. Also Read - IPL 2020 News: Delhi Capitals Pacer Ishant Sharma Ruled Out of T20 Tournament Due to Rib Injury

Online Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar VIP

SRH vs CSK Pitch Report

The pitch at Dubai International Cricket Stadium has slowed down a bit because of that the batsmen having to work hard for their runs. There is enough help on offer for the bowlers with movement off the surface keeping the batsmen on their toes. The pacers have enjoyed extra bounce and swing early on with the spinners ruling the roost in the middle overs. The dimensions of the ground also work in their favour with the batsmen having to rely on strike rotation, more often than not. Batsmen have looked to bide their time in the middle before launching an attack. Wickets in hand will be crucial to both sides’ fortunes with the pitch slowing down as the game progresses.

SRH vs CSK Fantasy Tips

MS Dhoni, Faf du Plessis, David Warner (C), Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, Sam Curran, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur and Khaleel Ahmed.

SRH vs CSK Probable Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (WK), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, T Natarajan, Khaleel Ahmed and Sandeep Sharma.

Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (C/WK), N Jagadeesan, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur.

SRH vs CSK SQUADS

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Billy Stanlake, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Fabian Allen, Mitchell Marsh, Priyam Garg, Sandeep Bavanaka, Sanjay Yadav, Virat Singh.

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (C), Murali Vijay, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, Mitchell Santner, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Piyush Chawla, Monu Kumar, N Jagadeesan, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, R Sai Kishore, Lungi Ngidi and Josh Hazlewood.