SRH vs RCB Dream11 IPL 2020 Prediction, Playing 11

With momentum on their side, a confident Sunrisers Hyderabad would look for another complete performance to continue their forward march in the IPL when they face a struggling Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator on Friday. Pushed to the wall after a slow start to the tournament, SRH produced a lion-hearted effort in the second leg and peaked at the right time to qualify for the playoffs by finishing third in the league standings, just ahead of RCB. It has been contrasting results for the two teams in the business end of the tournament. While RCB suffered four consecutive defeats to finish the league stage at the fourth spot, SRH registered a hat-trick of wins to edge past Virat Kohli’s men in the standings. The credit for SRH’s success in the past few matches goes to the opening pair of Warner and Wriddhiman Saha. The duo has clicked upfront and has so far shared two-century stands — 107 against DC and then 151 against MI.

While Warner has led SRH from the front, scoring 529 runs from 14 games to occupy the second spot in the scorers’ list, Saha – 184 runs from 3 matches – has proved that the SRH team management has erred in benching him for 11 ties. On the bowling front, SRH has found the right combination in Sandeep Sharma, Jason Holder, Shahbaz Nadeem, T Natarajan and Rashid Khan and is expected to stick with them. Also Read - How IPL Table Toppers Have Fared on Way to Finals

On the other hand, knowing very well that another blunder could send them packing, the Kohli-led RCB have a lot to ponder over. Coming into the match with four consecutive losses, Bangalore’s confidence would be rock-bottom. But skipper Kohli understands it is not the time to think about past results and what matters from here on is three wins on the trot to lift the IPL title. In their last match against Delhi, RCB’s batting-heavy top-order failed to live up to expectations. Young Devdutt Padikkal, who scored his fifth fifty of the event in their last game, has been consistent at the top but Kohli needs to step up as of late, his strike rate has come under the scanner. Kohli and AB de Villiers need to take responsibility in the big match for RCB, which also features the likes of Chris Morris, Shivam Dube and Washington Sundar and bats quite deep. Navdeep Saini, who was rested in the last match after he suffered a split webbing, is expected to return to partner Mohammed Siraj, Isuru Udana and Morris. Also Read - SRH vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2020 Eliminator Latest Updates, Today's Match at Abu Dhabi: Will in-Form Hyderabad End Bangalore's Dream?

SRH vs RCB WEATHER FORECAST

SRH vs RCB 2020, IPL Live Streaming Details

TV Broadcast – Star Sports Network. Also Read - Women's T20 Challenge: Mithali Raj Hails Sourav Ganguly For His 'WIPL is Just a Matter of Time' Comment

Online Live Streaming – Disney+ Hotstar VIP

SRH vs RCB Pitch Report

Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi pitch has eased down considerably in the last few matches. It has played well as the ball comes onto the bat nicely. While there isn’t much spin on offer, the pacers have enjoyed some movement off the surface with the new ball. When the tournament started, the Abu Dhabi strip offered plenty of turn and help for the slower bowlers but the trend has been shifted as it now supports strokeplay as batsmen enjoy batting out there. As the weather gets cooler in the UAE, dew is proving to be a major factor in the game. Considering the prevailing conditions, teams are more likely to opt to field with dew making batting much easier to bat in the second half of the game. With the likes of Kohli, De Villiers, Warner, Bairstow, and Williamson in action – we can expect a run-fest on Friday. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 170 being a competitive total at this venue.

SRH vs RCB Head-to-Head

Played- 17 | Hyderabad won- 9 | Bangalore won- 7 | No Result- 1

SRH vs RCB Fantasy Tips

Wriddhiman Saha, David Warner, Devdutt Padikkal, AB de Villiers (C), Priyam Garg, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Mohammed Siraj, Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal (VC), and T. Natarajan.

SRH vs RCB Probable Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Priyam Garg/Abhishek Sharma, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T. Natarajan.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Joshua Philippe, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers (wk), Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris/Isuru Udana, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini/Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

SRH vs RCB SQUADS

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammad Nabi, Jonny Bairstow, Vijay Shankar, Bavanaka Sandeep, Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, Virat Singh, Basil Thampi, Khaleel Ahmed, Sanjay Yadav, Abhishek Sharma, Prithvi Raj Yarra.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Josh Philippe, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers (wk), Chris Morris, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Moeen Ali, Parthiv Patel, Dale Steyn, Aaron Finch, Umesh Yadav, Pawan Negi, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Adam Zampa, Pavan Deshpande.