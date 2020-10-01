

















Load More

KXIP vs MI, Match 13, IPL 2020 Highlights

With the 48-run win, the defending champions get their campaign on track as they dethrone the Capitals to go on top of the points table. MI was clinical in their approach and their bowlers put up their hand when they were needed the most. MI would still like to get their batting in order despite the mammoth score. They look settled in the tournament now. Punjab will look to bounce back in the next game and it would not be surprising if they opt for an extra bowler in the next game. Also Read - IPL 2020 Updated Points Table: Mumbai Dethrone Capitals; Mayank Pips Rahul For Orange Cap, Shami Surpasses Rabada For Purple Cap

Mumbai has been brilliant after they lost two wickets early. First, it was the skipper and then cameos from Pollard and Hardik have given the defending champions belief going into the dressing room. Mumbai would believe they have the bowling to defend the score. It will not be easy against the in-form KXIP openers – KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal. Punjab need 192 to win. Also Read - CSK vs SRH Dream11 Team Hints, Tips And Predictions, Captain And Vice-Captain, Probable XI Fantasy Cricket IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Match 11 Dubai International Cricket Stadium at 7:30 PM IST Friday October 2

Punjab win toss, opt to bowl first. Rohit at the toss said that he would have opted to bat had he won the toss. Also Read - CSK vs SRH IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming Details: How to Watch Online, Latest Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Match 14, Venue, TV Timing in India, Full Schedule, Squads

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Kings XI Punjab (Playing XI): Lokesh Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Nair, James Neesham, Sarfaraz Khan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Dream11 IPL, match no. 13 of the 13th edition of the lucrative T20 tournament will be played between Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. See the latest Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 IPL Live Score, Match 13 Live cricket Dream11 IPL updates here. Also check the live cricket blog of match 13 of IPL 2020 between KXIP vs MI from Abu Dhabi here.

DREAM11 TEAM

KXIP vs MI Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (WK), Rohit Sharma, Saurabh Tiwary, Chris Lynn, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (C) (WK), Chris Gayle/Nicholas Pooran, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Glenn Maxwell, Sarfaraz Khan, Jimmy Neesham, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammad Shami, Murugan Ashwin.

SQUADS

Kings XI Punjab: Lokesh Rahul (C), Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Mandeep Singh, James Neesham, Tajinder Singh, Chris Jordan, Karun Nair, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sarfaraz Khan, Sheldon Cottrell, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Murugan Ashwin, Jagadeesha Suchith, Krishnappa Gowtham, Hardus Viljoen, Simran Singh

Mumbai Indians (MI): Aditya Tare, Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Saurabh Tiwary, Chris Lynn, Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Sudhakar Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, James Pattinson, Mitchell McClenaghan, Trent Boult, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Mohsin Khan, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai