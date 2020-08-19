Despite Dream11 securing IPL title rights for the upcoming season, the BCCI is yet to officially confirm the fantasy gaming platform’s successful bid. The board wants Dream11 to raise its bid for the next two seasons (2021 and 2022) as it’s not willing to settle for the current offer of Rs 222 crore per year. Also Read - ICV vs VIA Dream11 Team Predictions, ECS T10 - Vienna: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Indian CC Vienna vs Vienna Afghan CC, 15th Match at Seebarn Cricket Ground 8:30 PM IST Wednesday August 19

BCCI invited Expression of Interest from potential sponsors after ending its deal with Chinese phone maker VIVO which was paying it Rs 440 crore per season.

According to news agency PTI, BCCI and Dream11 are still negotiating on the conditional three-year bid as per which the company is expected to pay Rs 240 crore each in 2021 and 2022 should Vivo not return.

“It was always clear that the highest bidder may not get the title rights (it was specified by the BCCI before accepting the Expression of Interest from bidders),” a veteran BCCI official, privy to the development, was quoted as saying by PTI on conditions of anonymity.

“Having said that, Dream11 has bid the highest and are still favourites to get it, a few issues are still being ironed out before an official announcement comes,” the official added.

BCCI reportedly wants the company to increase its bid for the second and third year of the deal. “If it’s for only year 2020, then Rs 222 crore works fine. But it was a conditional bid for three years. We still have our deal with Vivo on,” the official said.

“We haven’t closed it as it’s a pause. If we are getting Rs 440 crore, why will we settle for Rs 240 crore?” he asked.

In this scenario, Dream11 has two options — either to accept a one-year or rather four months 13 days deal of Rs 222 crore or increase the conditional amount for 2021 and 2022, which is their discretion.

With PTI inputs.