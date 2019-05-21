DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team AA vs ETS MPL 2019 – Cricket Predictions Tips For Todays IPL Match ARCS Andheri vs Eagle Thane Strikers at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai: In the match no. 16 of the Mumbai Premier League (MPL), ARCS Andheri will take on Eagle Thane Strikers in another crucial clash of the T20 competition. With three wins from four games – Andheri are second on the table with 6 points, while Thane Strikers are second last on the table with just 2 points. Toss will take place at 7:00 pm.

Eagle Thane Strikers have struggled for consistency as they have won only one of the three matches and are placed at bottom of Group A. ETS started with a 6-run defeat to North Mumbai Panthers but bounced back with a 6-wicket victory over Aakash Tigers MWS. On the other side, ARCS succumbed to a 48-run loss against the SoBo Supersonics in their opening match but won all the three they played since then. Andheri’s 2019 campaign has been quite opposite to that of 2018 as they lost four in a row in the inaugural editions after beginning the tournament with a comfortable win.

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Aditya Tare (wk), Alpesh Ramjani, Akhil Herwadkar (VC), Kevin Almeida, Sarfaraz Khan, Shubham Ranjane (C), Gaurav Jathar, Sagar Mishra, Azhar Ansari, Kruthik Hanagavadi, Iqbal Abdulla

Probable Playing XIs:

ARCS Andheri (From): Akhil Herwadkar, Sufiyan Shaikh (WK), Kevin Almeida (C), Praful Waghela, Shubham Ranjane, Gaurav Jathar, Iqbal Abdulla, Azhar Ansari, Salil Agharkar, Vineet Sinha, Tushar Deshpande.

Eagle Thane Strikers: Kaushik Chikhalikar, Sagar Mishra, Aditya Tare (C & WK), Sarfaraz Khan, Alpesh Ramjani, Sachin Wagh, Aishwary Surve, Siddhant Singh, Rakesh Prabhu, Ankush Jaiswal, Kruthik Hanagavadi.

SQUADS —

ARCS Andheri (From): Amogh Bhatkal, Azhar Ansari, Gaurav Jathar, Kadir Patel, Vaidik Murkar, Sumit Meher, Ankur Singh, Atharva Poojari, Salil Agharkar, Vineet Sinha, Akhil Herwadkar, Kevin Almeida, Praful Waghela, Tanmay Mishra, Iqbal Abdulla, Pankaj Jaiswal, Shubham Ranjane, Sufiyan Shaikh, Tushar Deshpande.

Eagle Thane Strikers (From): Kaushik Chikhalikar, Sarfaraz Khan, Siddhant Singh, Aishwary Surve, Ajinkya Beloshe, Alpesh Ramjani, Ankush Jaiswal, Jaideep Pardeshi,Kruthik Hanagavadi, Mayur Sanap, Prashant Solanki, Rakesh Prabhu, Sachin Wagh, Sagar Mishra, Aditya Tare, Shrikant Limbole, Asif Shaikh, Balwinder Sandhu, Prashant Bhoir, Shardul Thakur.

