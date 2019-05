Dream11 Prediction And Tips

Big names would be featuring when North Mumbai Panthers lock horns with ARCS Andheri at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Both the teams have won two matches each and have four points each – NMP though is ahead with a better net-run rate and having played a game less. AA has played three matches so far and after losing their tournament opener, won their next two matches against NaMo Bandra Blasters and Shivaji Park Lions.

NMP has recorded two back-to-back wins against Eagle Thane Strikers and NaMo Bandra Blasters.

Teams:

ARCS Andheri (Playing XI): Kevin Almeida(c), Sufiyan Shaikh(w), Akhil Herwadkar, Gaurav Jathar, Shubham Ranjane, Praful Waghela, Azhar Ansari, Iqbal Abdulla, Salil Agharkar, Vineet Sinha, Tushar Deshpande

North Mumbai Panthers (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw(c), Vikrant Auti, Sairaj Patil, Karan Nande, Swapnil Salvi(w), Atif Attarwala, Pravin Tambe, Neil Narvekar, Prathamesh Dake, Shashikant Kadam, Rahul Sawant

North Mumbai Panthers have won the toss and have opted to bat

Here’s our Dream 11 team for today’s match between AA vs NMP

Dream11

Sufiyan-Shaikh, Prithvi Shaw (captain), Swapnil Salvi, Vikrant Auti, Akhil Herwadkar (vice-captain), Kevin Almedia, Sairaj Patil, Atif Attarwala, Shubham Ranjane, Rahul-Sawant, Iqbal Abdullah, Azhar Asari

AA vs NMP Full Squads

ARCS Andheri: Sufiyan Shaikh (wk), Akhil Herwadkar, Shubham Ranjane, Kevin Almeida (captain), Gaurav Jathar, Pankaj Jaiswal, Azhar Ansari, Iqbal Abdulla, Tushar Deshpande, Salil Agharkar, Vineet Sinha, Amogh Bhatkal, Kadir Patel, Vaidik Murkar, Sumit Meher, Ankur Singh, Atharva Poojari, Praful Waghela, Tanmay Mishra

North Mumbai Panthers: Prithvi Shaw (captain), Vikrant Auti, Karan Nande, Sairaj Patil, Swapnil Salvi (wk), Shashikant Kadam, Atif Attarwala, Moondeep Mangela, Rahul Sawant, Pravin Tambe, Prathamesh Dake, Sumeet Dhekale, Vishal Dhagaonkar, Ajinkya Patil, Onkar Dattaram Gurav, Aashray Sajnani, Neil Narvekar, Jude Singh, Aditya Rane