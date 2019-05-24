DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team AA vs NMP MPL 2019 – Cricket Predictions Tips For Todays Match ARCS Andheri vs North Mumbai Panthers, 1st Semifinal at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai: After 20 gruelling matches, we have reached the business end of the exciting Mumbai T20 League. In the first of the two semifinals, ARCS Andheri will take on the North Mumbai Panthers at the Wankhede Stadium today. Andheri finished the league stage second on the points table with four wins out of five matches to end with 8 points.

While, North Mumbai finished just a spot below them at number three, winning three games out of five matches, managing to accumulate six points. The winner of the match will face the winner of the second semifinal between SoBo SuperSonics and Aakash Tigers MWS in the title clash on Sunday at the iconic Wankhede Stadium.

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

My Dream XI Team

Akhil Herwadkar (C), Prithvi Shaw (vc), Ajinkya Patil (wk), Kevin Almeida, Shubham Ranhane, Vishal Dhagaonkar, Iqbal Andulla, Azhar Ansari, Rahul Sawant, Tushar Deshpande, Pravin Tambe

Probable Playing XIs —

ARCS Andheri (From): Akhil Herwadkar, Sufiyan Shaikh (wk), Kevin Almeida (C), Praful Waghela, Shubham Ranjane, Gaurav Jathar, Iqbal Abdulla, Azhar Ansari, Salil Agharkar, Vineet Sinha, Tushar Deshpande.

North Mumbai Panthers: Prithvi Shaw (C), Karan Nande, Ajinkya Patil(w), Sairaj Patil, Sumeet Dhekale, Moondeep Mangela, Vishal Dhagaonkar, Shashikant Kadam, Rahul Sawant, Atif Attarwala, Pravin Tambe

SQUADS —

ARCS Andheri (From): Amogh Bhatkal, Azhar Ansari, Gaurav Jathar, Kadir Patel, Vaidik Murkar, Sumit Meher, Ankur Singh, Atharva Poojari, Salil Agharkar, Vineet Sinha, Akhil Herwadkar, Kevin Almeida, Praful Waghela, Tanmay Mishra, Iqbal Abdulla, Pankaj Jaiswal, Shubham Ranjane, Sufiyan Shaikh, Tushar Deshpande

North Mumbai Panthers: Prithvi Shaw (C), Vikrant Auti, Karan Nande, Sairaj Patil, Swapnil Salvi(w), Shashikant Kadam, Atif Attarwala, Moondeep Mangela, Rahul Sawant, Pravin Tambe, Prathamesh Dake, Ajinkya Patil, Onkar Dattaram Gurav, Aashray Sajnani, Neil Narvekar, Jude Singh, Aditya Rane, Vishal Dhagaonkar, Sumeet Dhekale

