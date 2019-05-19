Dream11 Team IRE vs AFG 1st ODI – Cricket Predictions Tips For Todays 1st ODI Match Ireland vs Afghanistan at Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast:

Afghanistan have won the toss and have opted to field.

In what is a final preparation ahead of the world cup, Afghanistan will take to the field against Ireland at the Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast on Sunday. The visitors have drawn 2-2 against Ireland in their previous encounter, which took place in India in March and was a thrilling series. The Irish side will be looking to make amends after the disappointing outings. Last time when these teams met in Dehradun for a five-match ODI series, the series was leveled 2-2 with one game getting washed out.

It will be a thrilling clash when these two sides meet again in the first of their two ODIs ahead of the World Cup. Afghanistan has some big hitters in the line-up and a world-class spinner in Rashid Khan and Mujeeb ur Rahman.

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Shahzad(w), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Gulbadin Naib(c), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Aftab Alam

Ireland (Playing XI): Paul Stirling, James McCollum, Andrew Balbirnie, William Porterfield(c), Kevin O Brien, Mark Adair, Gary Wilson(w), George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Tim Murtagh, Boyd Rankin

1 Mohammad Shahzad (wk), 2 Paul Stirling, 3 Asghar Afghan, 4 Kevin O’Brien (VICE-CAPTAIN), 5 Mohammad Nabi, 6 George Dockrell, 7 Boyd Rankin, 8 Rashid Khan (capt), 9 Mujeeb Ur Rahman, 10 Tim Murtagh,

Afghanistan (From): Mohammad Shahzad(w), Rahmat Shah, Asghar Afghan, Samiullah Shenwari, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Gulbadin Naib(c), Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ali Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Dawlat Zadran, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan, Hazratullah Zazai

Ireland (From): William Porterfield(c), Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie, Kevin O Brien, George Dockrell, Gary Wilson(w), Lorcan Tucker, Andy McBrine, James McCollum, Boyd Rankin, Mark Adair, Tyrone Kane, Barry McCarthy, Tim Murtagh