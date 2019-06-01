DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team AFG vs AUS ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 – Cricket Predictions Tips For Todays World Cup Afghanistan vs Australia at County Ground, Bristol: Living upto their reputation of defending champions, Australia are peaking just at the right time ahead of their opening fixture against Afghanistan in ICC World Cup 2019. Not many would’ve given them a chance until a few months ago, but emphatic series wins over India and Pakistan have once again put them in the reckoning. Also the return of their stalwarts, Steve Smith and David Warner, makes them one of the most dangerous sides in the tournament.

On the other hand, Afghanistan started their tune-up to the World Cup in an emphatic manner with a memorable win over Pakistan in the first warm-up match. But a heavy defeat to England in their second and final warm-up has jolted their confidence to some extent. However, despite minimum experience in ICC tournament appearances, the spirited Afghans are capable of unsettling any opposition with a skilled set of match-winners in their ranks.

Time: 6.00 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Bristol

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicketkeeping: It will be a tricky choice to pick between the two solid keepers – Alex Carey and Mohammad Shahzad. Shahzad’s has a knack of coming good against the top teams will give him a slight edge over Carey in the fantasy XI.

Batting: The likes of David Warner, Aaron Finch, Steve Smith, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi and Glenn Maxwell are enough to instil fear in the minds of opposition bowlers. These batters can easily walk into any fantasy XI in the world.

Bowling: Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins are also must have players for this game while Adam Zampa’s ability as a wicket-taker in the ODI format makes him a worthwhile option. World No. 3 Rashid Khan is also hard to ignore with his undeniable ability to pick wickets at will.

All-Rounder: For his big-hitting abilities and a knack for picking up crucial scalps at important stages – Marcus Stoinis is an easy choice for the all-rounder’s role.

My Dream XI Team

Mohammad Shahzad (WK), Ashgar Afghan, Steve Smith, Aaron Finch (C), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mohammad Nabi, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa and Rashid Khan

Probable Playing XIs —

Afghanistan: Mohammad Shahzad (WK), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Khan, Ashgar Afghan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Gulbadin Naib (C), Md Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Aftab Alam and Dawlat Zadran.

Australia: Aaron Finch(C), David Warner/Shaun Marsh, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (WK), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa and Nathan Coulter-Nile

SQUADS —

Afghanistan (AFG): Gulbadin Naib (C), Mohammad Shahzad, Noor Ali Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Asghar Afghan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Samiullah Shinwari, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Australia (AUS): Aaron Finch(C), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Shaun Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey, Adam Zampa, Nathan Coulter Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Jason Behrendorff and Kane Richardson

